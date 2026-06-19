/Faf du Plessis creates history, becomes oldest player in world to...

Joining the Elite 40+ Centurions



With this knock, Du Plessis officially eclipsed the previous world record held by former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood, who scored a T20 ton at 41 years and 65 days back in 2017.

Remarkably, Du Plessis now holds three of the top five spots for the oldest men's T20 centuries, all scored in the yellow jersey of the Texas Super Kings.



Player (Team) Runs (Balls) Age Opposition



Faf du Plessis (TSK) 113* (52) 41y 340d Seattle Orcas



Paul Collingwood (Durham) 108* (60) 41y 65d Worcestershire



Graeme Hick (Worcestershire) 110 (49) 41y 37d Northamptonshire



Faf du Plessis (TSK) 103* (53) 40y 351d MI New York



Faf du Plessis (TSK) 100 (51) 40y 342d SF Unicorns



Beyond breaking the age record, this knock extended Du Plessis' record as the leading centurion in MLC history with 4 hundreds.



Born on July 13, 1984, du Plessis has enjoyed a storied career across formats for South Africa, captaining the Proteas in all three. Though retired from international cricket, he continues to play in franchise leagues like the IPL, SA20, and now MLC, where he leads Texas Super Kings.



With the MLC 2026 season just beginning, all eyes will be on whether the evergreen Du Plessis can lead Texas Super Kings to title glory.