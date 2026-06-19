/Faf du Plessis creates history, becomes oldest player in world to...

Veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis etched his name into cricket’s record books once again, proving that elite fitness and class have no expiration date. Captaining the Texas Super Kings (TSK) in the opening match of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026, the 41-year-old Du Plessis became the oldest player in men's cricket history to score a T20 century.
TSK captain Du Plessis smashed an unbeaten 113 off just 52 balls and become the oldest player in men’s T20 history to score a century at the age of 41 years and 340 days, powering his side to a thrilling six-wicket victory over Seattle Orcas in the 2026 Major League Cricket (MLC) season opener at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Friday, June 19.
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Du Plessis Masterclass In Dallas
Chasing a massive target of 221 runs, the Texas Super Kings suffered an immediate setback when opener Saiteja Mukkamalla fell for a golden duck on the second ball but Du Plessis launched an immediate and devastating counterattack.
He blasted boundaries from the outset, racing to a 24-ball fifty and then accelerating to complete his hundred in just 45 balls - his fastest T20 century. Du Plessis finished unbeaten on 113 not out off 52 deliveries, a blistering knock loaded with 9 fours and 7 massive sixes at an extraordinary strike rate of 217.30.
Ably supported by fellow countryman Rilee Rossouw (49 off 21) and a late cameo from Wiaan Mulder (31 not out off 15), Du Plessis guided Texas to a historic six-wicket victory with 9 balls to spare, completely overshadowing an earlier century by Seattle’s Tim Seifert (104).
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Joining the Elite 40+ Centurions
With this knock, Du Plessis officially eclipsed the previous world record held by former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood, who scored a T20 ton at 41 years and 65 days back in 2017.
Remarkably, Du Plessis now holds three of the top five spots for the oldest men's T20 centuries, all scored in the yellow jersey of the Texas Super Kings.
Player (Team) Runs (Balls) Age Opposition
Faf du Plessis (TSK) 113* (52) 41y 340d Seattle Orcas
Paul Collingwood (Durham) 108* (60) 41y 65d Worcestershire
Graeme Hick (Worcestershire) 110 (49) 41y 37d Northamptonshire
Faf du Plessis (TSK) 103* (53) 40y 351d MI New York
Faf du Plessis (TSK) 100 (51) 40y 342d SF Unicorns
Beyond breaking the age record, this knock extended Du Plessis' record as the leading centurion in MLC history with 4 hundreds.
Born on July 13, 1984, du Plessis has enjoyed a storied career across formats for South Africa, captaining the Proteas in all three. Though retired from international cricket, he continues to play in franchise leagues like the IPL, SA20, and now MLC, where he leads Texas Super Kings.
With the MLC 2026 season just beginning, all eyes will be on whether the evergreen Du Plessis can lead Texas Super Kings to title glory.
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