Faf du Plessis extends Kent stay to prepare for India Tests

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will boost up his preparation for the upcoming Test series against India by playing for Kent Cricket in the Specsavers County Championship away match against Yorkshire.

Confirming the news, Kent Cricket took to its official Twitter handle and wrote that the 35-year-old has made himself available for the next away County Championship match.

BREAKING NEWS | South Africa captain @faf1307 has been made available for our next @CountyChamp match away at @YorkshireCCC #SuperKenthttps://t.co/Fkg0jHn7AL — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) September 13, 2019

Du Plessis is all set to lead South Africa in the three-match Test series against Virat Kohli-led side, beginning October 2 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Prior to the Test series, the Proteas are also scheduled to play three-match T20I series beginning Sunday in Dharamshala, but du Plessis is not a part of the squad.

So far, Du Plessis has appeared in a total of 58 matches for the national side in the longest format of the game, amassing 3,608 runs at an average of 42.95.

Du Plessis, who has nine Test tons to his name and notched up his highest score of 137 during a clash against New Zealand at Port Elizabeth in 2013, has also smashed 8,207 runs in 138 career first-class matches.