Faf du Plessis Goes Past Sachin Tendulkar, Enters Top 5 With His Second Half-Century For DC

Faf du Plessis, who has been managing a groin injury this IPL season, made a strong return for the Delhi Capitals in Match 48 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Appointed as vice-captain under Axar Patel, Du Plessis played the opening two games before being sidelined. His absence left a gap in the top order, but the veteran made his presence felt in his comeback match.

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper, who led the team from 2022 to 2024, was released before the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite turning 40 earlier this year, du Plessis continues to defy age with his fitness and form. He marked his return with a solid 62-run knock, his second half-century of the season, which not only boosted Delhi Capitals but also etched his name among IPL greats.

With that innings, Du Plessis moved past Brad Hodge and became one of the top five run-scorers in T20 cricket after the age of 40, accumulating 1,128 runs. He now trails only Shoaib Malik (2,201), Chris Gayle (1,541), Mohammad Hafeez (1,509), and Muhammad Tanweer (1,181) in this elite club.

His IPL 2025 performance also put him ahead of Sachin Tendulkar in the list of players with the most IPL runs after turning 40, with 165 runs in just five innings. He now ranks just below legends like MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle, Rahul Dravid, and Adam Gilchrist in this rare category.

Du Plessis, a T20 veteran and globetrotter, has played in leagues like SA20, CPL, and MLC since turning 40, winning titles and consistently performing. His return to form in the IPL further cements his status as one of the most enduring cricketers in the modern era.



Most Runs in IPL After Turning 40:

MS Dhoni (CSK): 714 runs (52 innings)

Chris Gayle (PBKS): 481 runs (17 innings)

Rahul Dravid (RR): 471 runs (17 innings)

Adam Gilchrist (KXIP): 466 runs (20 innings)

Faf du Plessis (DC): 165 runs (5 innings)

Sachin Tendulkar (MI): 164 runs (8 innings)