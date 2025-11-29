Faf du Plessis Pulls Out Of IPL 2026 Auction, Chooses 'New Challenge' in PSL; Check His Full Statement

Faf du Plessis' long association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to an end as the 41-year-old has opted not to put his name in the upcoming 2026 auction, which will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.



Du Plessis, who represented multiple franchises throughout his IPL career, announced on social media on Saturday, November 29 that he will not be playing the IPL for the first time in 14 years.

Instead, the veteran South African batter has decided to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026.

"After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It’s a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back," Du Plessis wrote in a statement on his social media handles.

"This league has been a massive part of my journey. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else. India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person. To every coach, teammate, support staff member, and every fan who has backed me over the years - thank you. Your support has meant the world," he added.

Du Plessis, who has 154 IPL appearances, did not rule out a return to the competition in the future.

"Fourteen years is a long time, and I’m proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn’t goodbye - you’ll see me again," he said

"This year, I’ve chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season. It’s an exciting step for me — a chance to experience something new, to grow it as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy. A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I’m looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality. See you all soon," he added.

Faf Du Plessis' IPL Journey In Brief

Faf du Plessis has had a long and successful career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that spanned 14 seasons, starting in 2012. During his glorious IPL career, Du Plessis played for Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru , Rising Pune Supergiants and Delhi Capitals. He was part of CSK's title-winning campaigns in 2018 and 2021.

In IPL 2025, du Plessis scored 202 runs from nine games for Delhi Capitals. He even led Delhi Capitals in two games when their regular captain Axar Patel was injured. However, Faf was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Du Plessis' Return To PSL

Notably, Faf Du Plessis has played in the PSL before, making six appearances between 2019 and 2021 for Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. He scored 107 runs in six matches at a strike-rate of 122.98.

While the IPL season will be played between March and May, it overlaps with the PSL, which is scheduled between April and May.