Faf du Plessis Takes Unreal One-Handed Catch In MLC 2025 As Texas Super Kings Stun MI New York, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a moment that cricket fans will be replaying for days, 40-year-old Faf du Plessis pulled off a jaw-dropping one-handed diving catch in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 showdown between Texas Super Kings and MI New York. The veteran South African’s stunning effort at mid-off not only dismissed the dangerous Michael Bracewell, but also swung the momentum firmly in Texas’ favor during a tense run chase.

A STUNNER FROM 40-YEAR-OLD CAPTAIN FAF DU PLESSIS pic.twitter.com/pcacaOoOlc June 14, 2025

The electrifying encounter at the Oakland Coliseum showcased the best of T20 action—explosive batting, tactical bowling, and world-class fielding. But it was du Plessis’ acrobatic leap that proved to be the game-defining moment, cementing his legacy as one of the finest fielders in franchise cricket.

MI New York Collapse Early, Bracewell-Patel Rebuild Strongly

After being set a competitive target of 186, MI New York’s top-order crumbled under the pressure of Texas’ disciplined new-ball attack. The innings was in disarray at 24/3 by the sixth over, with skipper Nicholas Pooran among the early casualties.

Just as the Super Kings looked poised for a comfortable win, the experienced Michael Bracewell and USA international Monank Patel stitched together a counter-attacking fourth-wicket partnership. Their chemistry at the crease revived MI New York’s hopes as they raced past the 100-run mark, and by the end of the 13th over, they had lifted the score to a promising 119/3.

Faf’s Diving Grab Dismisses Set Bracewell, Turns the Match

In the 14th over, with Adam Milne steaming in and the tension building, Bracewell attempted to carve a short-pitched delivery over the infield. What looked like a certain boundary turned into a highlight-reel dismissal, thanks to du Plessis’ lightning-quick reflexes.

Stationed at mid-off, the former South African skipper launched himself full-stretch to his right, sticking out his right arm and completing the catch mere inches from the turf. The athleticism, awareness, and timing displayed were simply elite—a reminder that age is just a number when it comes to true class.

Bracewell’s dismissal for a well-crafted 38 off 21 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes) derailed MI New York’s chase just as it was gathering steam.

MI New York Falter After Key Wicket

The loss of Bracewell punctured MI New York's momentum, and they struggled to maintain the scoring rate in the death overs. Texas Super Kings capitalized on the opening, tightening their lines and taking regular wickets. The chase eventually fizzled out, handing the Super Kings a morale-boosting victory.

Bracewell, despite his batting fireworks, also impressed with the ball earlier in the day. His 2/34 in the first innings accounted for big scalps like Daryl Mitchell and Milind Kumar, making him MI New York’s standout performer in an otherwise disappointing outing.

Du Plessis’ Captain’s Knock and MLC 2025 Leadership

Earlier, du Plessis had scored a brisk 18 off 15 balls opening the innings with Devon Conway, but his impact was felt far more in the field and as a leader. Having recently wrapped up a stint with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, the veteran has taken on full-time captaincy duties for Texas Super Kings, bringing with him tactical sharpness and calm leadership.

Why This Catch Will Be Remembered

In an era where franchise cricket is brimming with young, explosive talent, Faf du Plessis’ one-handed screamer serves as a masterclass in athleticism, positioning, and anticipation. The moment is already trending across cricket social media circles and is bound to be one of the most replayed highlights of the MLC 2025 season.