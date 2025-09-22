IND vs PAK: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar did not hold back in his critique of the umpiring following Pakistan’s six-wicket loss to India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash in Dubai on Sunday. Akhtar was particularly critical of the contentious dismissal of opener Fakhar Zaman, calling it a “wrong decision” that could have altered the outcome of the match.

Fakhar Zaman’s Dismissal Sparks Controversy

The incident occurred in the third over of Pakistan’s innings. Fakhar Zaman had raced to 15 runs off nine balls, hitting three boundaries, before attempting to steer an off-cutter from Hardik Pandya. The ball took a faint edge and flew to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who dived low to complete the catch. The decision was referred to the third umpire, who after reviewing multiple angles, ruled Fakhar out. Replays appeared inconclusive, showing the ball perilously close to the turf, leaving Fakhar visibly frustrated as he walked back.

Akhtar Questions Third-Umpiring Standards

Speaking on Tapmad post-match, Akhtar expressed his dissatisfaction with the quality of third-umpiring:

“Fakhar out nahi tha. Benefit of doubt jana chahiye tha usko....idhar se mujhe angle nahi mil raha, kyun nahi mil raha angle? 26 camera lage hai, angle nahi mil raha. Do usne angle dekhe aur usne decision de diya. Jisme ek me saamne lag raha tha. Shayad match ban jata agar Fakhar khel jata. Overall, umpiring ka level mujhe mazedaar nahi laga, third umpiring ka. Clear lagta hai, niche ball hai [Fakhar wasn't out. He should have gotten the benefit of the doubt... even with 26 cameras, the angle was unclear. Maybe the match would have turned if Fakhar had stayed].”

He emphasised that the controversial decision not only cost Pakistan a crucial wicket but also impacted the team’s batting momentum.

Captain Salman Agha Defends Team, Admits Umpiring Can Err

While acknowledging the debatable nature of the dismissal, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha insisted India’s disciplined bowling and his team’s own errors were the primary reasons for the defeat. “Umpires can make mistakes. To me, it looked like it bounced before it carried. Umpires can also make mistakes. I can be wrong as well,” Agha said.

India’s Dominant Chase Seals Victory

India capitalised on the breakthrough and maintained control. Abhishek Sharma (74) and Shubman Gill (47) put on a blistering 105-run opening stand, allowing India to chase down 172 in 18.5 overs. Despite Fakhar’s early promise, Pakistan’s bowling unit struggled to regain momentum, leaving them short of a competitive total.

Akhtar Highlights Psychological Impact of Wrong Calls

Akhtar stressed that the Fakhar dismissal “could have changed the match” and questioned the standard of decision-making despite modern technology, highlighting the need for higher third-umpiring consistency in high-stakes encounters.