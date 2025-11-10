Fakhar Zaman Returns As Pakistan Name Squads For Sri Lanka Tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the national squads for the upcoming limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, which includes a three-match ODI series and a T20I tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The announcement has sparked significant interest among fans, especially with the return of experienced opener Fakhar Zaman and the release of promising youngster Hasan Nawaz.

Fakhar Zaman Returns to Strengthen Top Order

After being out of action for a period, Fakhar Zaman’s return marks a major boost to Pakistan’s batting lineup. The left-hander, known for his aggressive stroke play, last featured for the national side earlier in the year but was sidelined due to inconsistent performances and fitness concerns. His inclusion reflects the selectors’ confidence in his ability to provide solid starts at the top of the order.

Zaman’s experience will be vital in subcontinental conditions where Pakistan will look to fine-tune their combination ahead of next year’s ICC events. His partnership with captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and senior players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will be crucial in building strong opening stands.

Hasan Nawaz Released for Domestic Duties

Meanwhile, young batter Hasan Nawaz has been released from the squad and asked to focus on domestic cricket, particularly the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which resumes on November 11. The decision underlines the PCB’s emphasis on maintaining form and readiness through consistent domestic performances. Nawaz, who showed promise in the Pakistan A setup, is expected to continue his development before making a national comeback.

Squad Composition and Key Players

The ODI squad, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, features a balanced mix of youth and experience. Alongside Babar Azam, Rizwan, and Fakhar, the side includes rising talents such as Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, and Faheem Ashraf. The bowling attack remains formidable with the presence of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

For the T20I tri-series, Salman Ali Agha will lead the team, marking a new leadership opportunity for the all-rounder. The squad includes aggressive options like Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, and Abdul Samad, as well as experienced campaigners Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz.