Fakhar Zaman Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy 2025, THIS Star Player Added As Replacement

Pakistan suffered a huge blow as their star opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025. The left-hand opener sustained a lower back injury while taking part in the first match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand.

Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq will replace the injured Fakhar Zaman in the side. Star batter has featured in 72 ODIs and scored 3138 runs to his name at an average of 48.3 so far. After losing the first game against New Zealand, Pakistan is gearing up for the much-awaited clash against India in Dubai on February 23 at Dubai Stadium.

"Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately, I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback. Pakistan Zindabad" said Zaman.

Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner.… pic.twitter.com/MQKmOI4rQU — Fakhar Zaman (FakharZamanLive) February 20, 2025

Pakistan’s chances of making it to the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final have already been dented as they lost the first game against New Zealand. Pakistan has to win the game against India in order to keep their semis hope alive. Pakistan will play their third league match against Bangladesh.

Pakistan's updated squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.