Fakhar Zaman’s Dismissal Sparks Uproar As Third Umpire Rules In Team India’s Favour During IND vs PAK Clash - Watch

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan Super Four match lived up to its billing with yet another dose of controversy. While fans expected fireworks from both sides, the dismissal of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman in the early overs became the center of attention, leaving the cricketing world divided.

Hardik Pandya has 15 wickets in just 8 Innings against Pakistan in T20I. pic.twitter.com/RyiMpauu36 September 21, 2025

Hardik Pandya Strikes Early, Fakhar Zaman Falls for 15

India, having won the toss and opting to bowl first, struck a crucial early blow when Hardik Pandya removed the dangerous-looking Fakhar Zaman for 15 off just 9 deliveries. Fakhar had begun in aggressive fashion, smashing three crisp boundaries, and looked set to anchor Pakistan’s innings.

But Pandya, known for his clever variations, rolled his fingers across the ball to deliver a deceptive off-cutter. Fakhar edged it behind, and Sanju Samson dived low to his right to claim what appeared to be a sharp catch.

Third Umpire Drama: Was It a Clean Catch?

The on-field umpires were uncertain and quickly referred the decision upstairs. What followed was a tense review process that kept both teams, commentators, and fans on edge.

The replays showed the ball traveling dangerously close to the turf before nestling into Samson’s gloves. The third umpire called for multiple angles, zoom-ins, and ultra-motion replays before finally adjudging it OUT.

Fakhar Zaman, visibly distraught, lingered on the pitch, shaking his head in disbelief before walking back to the pavilion. His body language suggested he wasn’t convinced the ball had carried cleanly, and the decision immediately ignited heated debate on social media.

Waqar Younis, Experts Question the Call

Even Pakistan legend Waqar Younis, on commentary, expressed uncertainty. “It’s always difficult in these situations. From one angle it looked like the fingers were underneath, but another angle raised doubts. Personally, I’m not entirely sure,” Waqar admitted.

The dismissal has already become the latest flashpoint in India-Pakistan cricket, echoing past controversies where umpiring and review system decisions altered the momentum of big matches.

Handshake Snub Adds to the Tension

Interestingly, the match was already under the scanner for off-field drama. Just before the toss, both captains—Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha—once again refrained from shaking hands, rekindling memories of the heated moment from last week’s clash. The gesture, or lack thereof, has become symbolic of the intense rivalry that extends beyond the cricket field.

For Indian fans, Fakhar’s dismissal came as a morale-boosting breakthrough, especially given his history of performing well against India. For Pakistan supporters, however, it felt like another questionable call that robbed their side of a potentially match-defining innings.

Spin and Dew Expected to Shape the Contest

Beyond the controversy, the conditions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium promise to play a defining role in the outcome. With the game being played on the same surface where India beat Pakistan last week, spinners are expected to come into play.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has troubled Pakistan in recent outings, remains a key weapon for India. Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed’s mystery spin is being seen as Pakistan’s best chance to counter India’s middle-order stability.

However, with the evening dew factor in Dubai, bowling second could be a challenge. Skippers from both camps have admitted that controlling the wet ball under lights might be the deciding factor in the crunch clash.