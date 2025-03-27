Fan Breaches Security To Touch Riyan Parag’s Feet, Sparks Security Concerns In IPL 2025, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati witnessed an emotional yet controversial moment on Wednesday, March 26, during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders. Hometown hero Riyan Parag, captaining the Royals in Sanju Samson’s absence, was at the center of an unusual incident when a passionate fan breached security, sprinted onto the field, and touched his feet in a gesture of admiration.

The dramatic invasion occurred as Parag was preparing to bowl his fourth over. The unexpected moment momentarily halted play, as security personnel swiftly intervened, escorting the fan off the field. While the incident highlighted Parag’s immense popularity in Assam, it also raised concerns over security lapses in high-profile sporting events.

KKR Bounce Back in Style with Commanding Win

While Parag’s homecoming was filled with emotion, the match itself was a one-sided affair. Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back emphatically from their disappointing opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, defeating Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in a clinical display of controlled aggression.

Quinton de Kock, replacing Sunil Narine at the top, was the undisputed star of the night. The South African southpaw played a masterful unbeaten knock of 97 off 61 balls, guiding KKR to a comfortable chase of 152 in just 17.3 overs. On a sluggish Barsapara pitch that troubled most batters, De Kock’s calculated approach stood out. He navigated Rajasthan’s bowling attack with finesse, anchoring the innings while dispatching loose deliveries to the boundary.

Rajasthan Royals’ Struggles Continue

For Rajasthan Royals, the loss was a bitter pill to swallow, marking their second consecutive defeat of the season. Their campaign began on a disastrous note with a record-breaking 286/6 conceded against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Against KKR, they managed to put up a more respectable total of 152, but their batting unit once again faltered under pressure.

Riyan Parag, while receiving overwhelming support from his home crowd, struggled to make a significant impact with the bat. The absence of an in-form leader, coupled with underwhelming performances from key players, continues to haunt the Royals. Their bowling unit, led by Jofra Archer and Fazalhaq Farooqi, failed to contain KKR’s chase, exposing a lack of depth in their attack.

Social Media Erupts Over Pitch Invasion

The pitch invasion incident became a major talking point across social media platforms. While some fans lauded the passion and love for Riyan Parag in his home state, others speculated if it was a pre-planned PR stunt. Regardless of the opinions, the moment captured the sheer fanfare surrounding Assam’s first-ever IPL captain.

Parag himself acknowledged the significance of the occasion, stating, “Very proud, very humbled to be leading a franchise like this. I started when I was 17 years old. The management has shown faith in me, and it’s something I can’t really put into words.”

What’s Next for RR and KKR?

For Kolkata Knight Riders, this dominant victory will serve as a major confidence booster as they look to defend their title. The return of their aggressive brand of cricket, spearheaded by De Kock, will be crucial in maintaining momentum as the tournament progresses.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, need urgent course correction. With Sanju Samson’s full availability still uncertain, RR must find solutions quickly to avoid slipping further down the points table. Their next fixture will be a test of character as they seek to bounce back from back-to-back defeats.