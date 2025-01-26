Fan Breaks Security Barriers To Meet Rohit Sharma During Ranji Trophy Game - Watch

One of the fans broke the security barriers to meet Rohit Sharma during the third day of Mumbai’s sixth round clash of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 on Saturday, January 25 at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. India’s skipper returned to the Ranji Trophy after a huge gap of nine years in order to keep a check on his batting ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

On Saturday, one of the fans invaded the field to see Rohit Sharma. In reply, the Mumbai-based stalwart tapped his shoulder before the person was taken away by the security personnel.

A fan entered the ground to meet Indian Captain Rohit Sharma. Nisarg Naik] pic.twitter.com/7ER6gNo6T6 — Johns. (CricCrazyJohns) January 25, 2025

Talking about Rohit’s batting, he did not have a good time on the field as he recorded scores of 3 and 28 in both innings. Meanwhile, in the second innings, Rohit started off well by attacking the opposition bowlers. Rohit hit two fours and three sixes and quickly scored 28 before mishitting the pull shot against Yudhvir Singh. Currently, the Indian team is locking horns with England in a five-match T20I series where they have taken a 2-0 lead. The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma have starred with the bat in the first two games against England.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19. Young batter Shubman Gill has been named as vice-captain of the Indian team. The Indian team will play all their matches in Dubai after ICC approved to conduct the tournament in a hybrid model.

India Squad For Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.