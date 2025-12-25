Fan Subtly Troll Rohit Sharma Asking 'Vada Pav Khaoge', His Reaction Wins Internet - WATCH

Rohit Sharma’s long-awaited return to domestic 50-over cricket turned into a spectacle both on and off the field as the Mumbai star dazzled during the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Playing his first Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Mumbai since 2016, Rohit put on a commanding display, smashing a breathtaking 155 off just 94 balls to guide his side to a dominant victory. His knock earned him the Player of the Match award, but it was a brief moment during Sikkim’s innings that captured widespread attention.

WATCH Viral Video

With nearly 20,000 spectators packed into the stadium, chants of “Rohit, Rohit” rang out as the batter patrolled the boundary. Amid the noise, a fan jokingly called out to him, asking if he would eat vada pav. Rohit responded with a smile and a gentle wave of the hand, subtly declining the offer. The interaction, caught on camera, quickly spread across social media platforms, delighting fans and sparking laughter.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Fans to rohit sharma at jaipur



"Rohit Bhai Vadapav khaoge kya bag me pada hai" pic.twitter.com/ukZ7a9nQoc — Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) December 24, 2025

Context

Online reactions largely framed the “vada pav” moment as a tongue-in-cheek dig at Rohit, who has often been trolled over the years for his fitness with the “vadapav” tag. This time, however, the joke landed differently. Fans acknowledged how much has changed, using the moment as light-hearted humour rather than criticism, with many pointing to Rohit’s visible transformation and renewed focus on fitness instead of making any serious comment about his lifestyle.

The context behind the exchange is significant, especially given Rohit’s renewed emphasis on fitness. After returning to competitive cricket in October following a four-month hiatus, the former India captain has shown notable discipline. Earlier this month, during Yashasvi Jaiswal’s birthday celebrations after an ODI against South Africa, Rohit jokingly declined cake when Virat Kohli encouraged Jaiswal to feed him a slice. “Mota ho jaunga main vapas,” Rohit quipped, a light-hearted remark that nonetheless highlighted the commitment he has made to his conditioning.

The Comeback

Rohit shed more than 10 kilograms ahead of his comeback, undergoing intense training sessions in Mumbai with former teammate and ex-batting coach Abhishek Nayar.

Back at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the atmosphere during Sikkim’s innings was driven by one simple hope. As over 10,000 fans filled the stands, many quietly wished that Sikkim would bat long enough to ensure a lengthy chase, giving them more time to watch Rohit bat.

Lit Up SMS

Sikkim eventually posted 236 for 7, setting the stage for Rohit to deliver. Against an inexperienced bowling attack, he played with trademark authority and freedom. He announced his intent early with a sublime pull shot off fast bowler Kranthi Kumar that sailed over the boundary, a clear signal that the fluent, fearless Rohit seen during the 2023 ODI World Cup was back.

Opening alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rohit stitched together a 141-run partnership as chants of “Mumbai Cha Raja” echoed around the ground, along with the locally inspired “Dal Baati Choorma, Rohit Sharma Soorma,” transforming the contest into a carnival. Short deliveries were punished with ease, a knee-down sweep off seamer Palzor left the crowd gasping, and even a couple of dropped chances failed to disrupt the flow.

Rohit acknowledged his century off just 62 balls with a brief raise of the bat and later marked his 150 off 91 deliveries with similar composure, opting for quiet assurance over grand celebration.

His innings ended in the 30th over when he chased a wide delivery, departing for 155 with the result already beyond doubt. Mumbai wrapped up the chase in just 30.3 overs, beginning their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign in emphatic fashion and giving Jaipur’s fans a performance to remember.

The day served as yet another reminder of why Rohit Sharma remains one of cricket’s most enduring crowd-pullers, blending elite performance with moments that resonate far beyond the scoreboard.