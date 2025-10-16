Fans Go Wild Over Virat Kohli’s X Post, But Reality Is Not What It Seems

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli created a buzz on social media with a cryptic post on X ahead of India’s ODI series against Australia. Known for rarely posting personal messages, Kohli shared an ambiguous tweet shortly after landing in Perth on October 16. However, within an hour and a half, it was clarified that the post was part of an advertisement campaign.

Amid ongoing speculation about his ODI future for the three-match series Down Under, Kohli wrote, "The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up." The tweet quickly went viral, prompting fans to speculate on its potential meaning.

As the post gained traction, Kohli replied to clarify that it was promotional content. Despite this, fans noted that the ad’s wording seemed personal and sparked further debate on whether the veteran batter was hinting at his commitment to international cricket. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return to the international stage for India’s ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. Head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed his support for the duo, emphasizing their importance to the team.

“They (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) are quality players, and their experience will be invaluable. With the 2027 World Cup still two and a half years away, it’s important to stay focused on the present. Kohli and Rohit are both exceptional players, and their return will be a big boost. Hopefully, they have a successful tour, and more importantly, the team comes out with a strong series performance in Australia,” Gambhir said following the India vs West Indies series.

The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 16, 2025

Gambhir’s remarks sent fans into a frenzy, with some speculating that a poor series could impact the duo’s ODI future. Reacting to Kohli’s tweet, many interpreted it as a declaration that he would continue to fight on the field and not retire quietly.

Historically, tours to Australia have tested the longevity of careers. During their last visit, the challenges of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ultimately led both Rohit and Kohli to retire from Test cricket. Kohli’s most recent international appearance was in the Champions Trophy, where he anchored India’s batting in difficult conditions, guiding the team to victories in all group-stage matches.

Since that Australian tour, Kohli has enjoyed a fruitful 2025, winning the Champions Trophy with India and securing his maiden Indian Premier League title with RCB.

India’s ODI Squad for Australia Series:

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.Australia’s ODI Squad for India Series:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.