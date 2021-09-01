हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rohit Sharma

Fans hail Rohit Sharma after his remarkable jump in latest ICC Test Rankings

India opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday overtook his captain Virat Kohli in the latest ICC men's Test Player Rankings. 

Rohit Sharma in action during 1st Test between India and England at Lord's. (Twitter/BCCI)

India opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday overtook his captain Virat Kohli in the latest ICC men's Test Player Rankings. The right-handed batsman is now placed fifth, one spot above Kohli in the charts.

This is also the first time since November 2017 that an Indian batsman has tumbled Kohli in the rankings. Cheteshwar Pujara was the last one to do it, when he stood second and Kohli fifth.

Soon after the development, Rohit hit top trends on Twitter with his fans storming the micro-blogging platform with praises and wishes. Here are a few reactions:  

Batting at an average of 46, Rohit has so far hit two half-centuries in the series so far, with his highest total being 83. Meanwhile, with the five-match series settled at 1-1, both the teams will look to claim an unassailable lead when they hit the field for the fourth match in Oval, starting from Thursday.

