Farhan Zakhil to lead Afghanistan squad in ICC U-19 World Cup

Batsman Farhan Zakhil will lead the 15-member Afghanistan squad in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Cricket World Cup, which is slated to take place from January 17 to February 9, 2020.

Reflecting on the squad, the national selection committee said that the team is a strong one and that the players are selected on the basis of merit and performance to deliver in the competition.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is in Group D of the competition and is scheduled to face hosts South Africa on January 17th, UAE on January 22nd and Canada on January 24th, 2020 in the Group stage of the tournament

Meanwhile, fast bowler Samiullah Salarzai, Majeed Alam, Arif Khan, Islam Zazai and Ihsan Mandozai are included in the squad as reserves.

The full Afghanistan Under-19 squad is as follows:

Farhan Zakhil (C), Sediq Atal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Ishaq Mohammadi, Noor Ahmad, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Jamshid Mir Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Abid Taniwal, Fazal Haq, Imran Mir, Zohaib Zamankhil, Asif Musazai and Abid Mohammadi.