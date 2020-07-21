Fast bowler Mohammad Amir to join Pakistan team for England series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday (July 20) that fast bowler Mohammad Amir will be available for the England series.

Amir had earlier sought permission from the PCB to skip the series as he wanted to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Amir was blessed with a baby girl few days ago.

The left-arm fast bowler had already undergone one coronavirus COVID-19 test.

"As part of the process, both Amir and Mohammad Imran (Masseur at the National High Performance Centre) underwent COVID-19 tests on Monday and require two negative tests to be eligible to travel to the United Kingdom," stated the Pakistan Cricket Board's media release.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed fast bowler Mohammad Amir will join the Pakistan men’s national cricket team in England following the birth of his second daughter last week.https://t.co/F9HRtFxGHK pic.twitter.com/pWjfyqPoRQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 20, 2020

"If their first tests return negative, they will be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore where their second tests will be conducted on Wednesday, with the expected departures over the weekend."

The release further mentioned: "The departure of Shoaib Malik to England has been delayed until the second week of August after India extended the ban on international flights until 31 July, which, in turn, has delayed a planned family reunion. When Shoaib Malik will join the squad for the T20I series, which starts on 28 August in Manchester, the team management will release a player."

Amir will replace Haris Rauf in Pakistan team as Rauf has tested positive for coronavirus five out of six times.

"Very unfortunate with Harris Rauf. He has been with the squad and we are waiting for him to recover, but unfortunately he has been repeatedly tested positive," the head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, said.

Pakistan are currently playing an intra-squad practice match in Derby and they will travel to Manchester on August 1. The first Test between Pakistan and England is scheduled to begin on August 5.