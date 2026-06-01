Fastest fifties in IPL final history: Virat Kohli equals Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle; check full list of batters

Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon, produced a batting masterclass in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final against Gujarat Titans and etched his name into history books after hitting the fastest half-century of his illustrious 19-season career.

Chasing a target of 156 against the Gujarat Titans at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31, Kohli took the game by the scruff of its neck, hitting his fifty in just 25 balls. In doing so, he smashed the fastest fifty of his illustrious IPL career and officially equaled the iconic IPL final knocks of former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and West Indian legend Chris Gayle.



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Breaking Personal Record At 37

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For years, Virat Kohli's fastest half-centuries in the tournament sat at 26 balls - both recorded way back in the 2018 season against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. At 37 years of age, when critics often over-analyze strike rates and intent, 'King Kohli' silenced the noise by dismantling the Gujarat bowling attack on a pitch where other batters struggled to find their rhythm.

Partnering with Venkatesh Iyer at the top, Kohli helped rocket RCB to the fastest team fifty in IPL final history, crossing the 50-run mark in a mere 3.3 overs to shatter Chennai Super Kings' previous record of 4 overs set in 2023. Kohli brought up his personal milestone in the 12th over with a authoritative pull shot in front of enthusiastic Ahmedabad crowd.

Where Kohli Stands: Fastest Fifties in IPL Finals

While Kohli's 25-ball masterclass created personal history, it also secured his place on the mountaintop of the fastest individual fifties ever registered in an IPL final. He moved into the joint-fourth position, sitting comfortably alongside Rohit Sharma’s 2015 demolition of CSK and Chris Gayle’s 2016 power-hitting storm against SRH.

Only Suresh Raina, David Warner, and Venkatesh Iyer have crossed the line quicker, doing so in 24 balls.

Fastest 50s in IPL final (by balls faced)

24 balls - Suresh Raina (CSK) vs MI, Mumbai DYP, 2010

24 balls - David Warner (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2016

24 balls - Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) vs SRH, Chennai, 2024

25 balls - Rohit Sharma (MI) vs CSK, Kolkata, 2015

25 balls - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2016

25 balls - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2026



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Kohli's Milestone In Key Run Chase

The 25-ball fifty was not just Virat Kohli's personal best but a statement in his 19th IPL season as it came during a crucial run chase in final. Kohli's innings was not just about raw pace; it was a masterclass in game management. Following an explosive 62-run opening stand, RCB suffered a mini collapse as Gujarat’s bowlers clawed their way back into the contest.

With wickets tumbling around him, Kohli skillfully switched gears. He anchored the innings while maintaining a strike rate hovering at 200, finding the boundaries whenever the pressure began to mount. His majestic knock, packed with seven boundaries and two massive sixes, laid the bedrock for RCB to comfortably cross the finish line and retain their coveted IPL crown.