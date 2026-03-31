Fastest fifty in IPL history: Yashasvi Jaiswal to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; check full list

In a sensational start to the IPL 2026 season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old sensation, smashed a blistering 15-ball half-century for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings on March 30, 2026, at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

Sooryavanshi, the teenage prodigy's explosive knock helped RR chase down CSK’s modest total with ease, securing an eight-wicket victory and etching his name among the fastest fifty-makers in IPL history.

Vaibhav, who turned 15 just three days earlier, reached his fifty with a barrage of boundaries - four fours and five sixes in a whirlwind 52 off just 17 balls overall. He was dismissed shortly after the milestone, but his innings powered the Rajasthan Royals to 75 runs in the first 6.1 overs alongside opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. CSK had earlier been bundled out for 127, setting up a straightforward chase that RR completed comfortably.

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This 15-ball fifty placed Sooryavanshi in elite company, marking the joint-third fastest half-century in IPL history.



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Fastest Fifties In IPL History

Here's the updated top list of the quickest half-centuries in the Indian Premier League:

13 balls - Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals) vs Kolkata Knight Riders - May 11, 2023

14 balls - KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) vs Delhi Capitals - April 8, 2018

14 balls - Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs Mumbai Indians - April 6, 2022

14 balls - Romario Shepherd (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) vs Chennai Super Kings - May 3, 2025

15 balls - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) vs Chennai Super Kings - March 30, 2026 (joint)

15 balls - Yusuf Pathan (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - May 24, 2014

15 balls - Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - May 7, 2017



15 balls - Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - April 10, 2023

15 balls - Jake Fraser-McGurk (multiple instances in 2024)

Other notable mentions include Suresh Raina’s 16-ball fifty (2014) and several 16-ball efforts by players like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan.

A New Star In The Making

Sooryavanshi’s fireworks come as no surprise to those who followed his breakout 2025 season. As one of the youngest players to debut in IPL history (at 14 years and 23 days), he had already stunned fans with a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans - the second-fastest hundred in IPL history at the time.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s knock has immediately set the tone for a high-scoring, power-hitting edition of the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals fans will be hoping this is just the beginning of another explosive campaign from their young gun. With Jaiswal alongside him at the top, RR’s opening pair looks set to terrorize bowling attacks throughout the season.