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Fastest hundreds against India in ODI cricket history: Rahmanullah Gurbaz joins Shahid Afridi in elite club; check full list of batters

During the first ODI against India, Rahmanullah Gurbaz became only the second batter in ODI history to score a hundred against India in fewer than 50 balls, joining former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi in an elite club. 
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
Fastest hundreds against India in ODI cricket history: Rahmanullah Gurbaz joins Shahid Afridi in elite club; check full list of batters
Image Credit: Pic credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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