Fastest to score 3000 T20I runs: Suryakumar Yadav overtakes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; check full list

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav etched his name into the history books on Saturday, January 31, 2026, becoming the fastest player ever to reach 3,000 runs in T20 International cricket in terms of balls faced.

Achieving the feat during the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Yadav reached the milestone in just 1,822 balls. He comfortably surpassed the previous world record held by UAE batter Muhammad Waseem, who took 1,947 balls to reach the same mark.



A Masterclass in 360-Degree Batting

The record-breaking moment came during a typically explosive innings where Yadav smashed 63 runs off just 30 deliveries, including four boundaries and six towering sixes.

Entering the crease after early wickets of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, the Indian captain dismantled the Kiwi attack, most notably taking 23 runs off a single over from Jacob Duffy.

His partnership of 137 runs with Ishan Kishan (who scored a blistering 103) propelled India to a massive total of 271/5. India eventually won the match by 46 runs, clinching the series 4-1.

Redefining Efficiency: The Leaderboard

Suryakumar's achievement highlights a strike rate and efficiency unparalleled in the history of the format. To put his speed into perspective, he reached 3,000 runs nearly 300 balls faster than some of the game's greatest legends.

Player Balls Faced to reach 3000 Runs

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) 1,822

Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 1,947

Jos Buttler (ENG) 2,068

Aaron Finch (AUS) 2,077

Rohit Sharma (IND) 2,149

Virat Kohli (IND) 2,169

Joining the Elite Indian Club

Suryakumar is now only the third Indian to cross the 3,000-run mark in T20Is, joining the retired legends Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs) and Virat Kohli (4,188 runs). Unlike his predecessors, Suryakumar has maintained a career strike rate of over 165, the highest of any player in the 3,000-run club.

Looking Ahead: T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav's record-breaking performance serves as a stern warning to global rivals just seven days before the 2026 T20 World Cup begins on February 7.

After a brief lean patch in late 2025, Surya's return to "peak SKY" form makes India the team to beat as they prepare to defend their title, starting with their opening clash against the USA.