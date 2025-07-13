Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli replied in the sweetest way when asked about his wife Anushka Sharma during an event in London. He gestured with his hand that Anushka is at home sleeping with their kids. The couple recently appeared at Wimbedlon 2025 on Monday July 7 when Novak Djokovic was facing Alex de Minaur in the Round Of 16. Novak won the round in a comprehensive manner while Indian Cricket Star was cheering for him in the Royal Box.

The right hand batter also made headlines during the YouWeCan charity event in London. He was invited in the event along with other cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Nehra, India's Test skipper Shubman Gill and more. At the same event he noticed comedian Sumit Sapra who is Virat's friend, as soon he recognized him he waved at him greeting him with a smile, Sumit inquired about where is Anushka to which Virat adorable did a hand gesture telling she is sleeping with kids (Vamika and Akaay) at home.

The clip went viral on internet and people loved the cute side of an on field aggressive Virat.



The couple got married on December 11, 2017, at Lake Como in Italy. On January 11, 2021, they welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika. On February 15, 2024, the duo welcomed their son Akaay. Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket taking cricketing world by a storm.

On Asked bout his Test retirement in the same event he replied - "I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days," said Kohli when asked by host Gaurav Kapur.

Kohli shared an emotional message reflecting on his journey.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile," wrote Kohli.

Kohli’s Test career spans 123 matches in which he scored 9,230 runs across 210 innings, maintaining an average of 46.85 and a strike rate of 55.58. He notched up 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, including a remarkable seven double centuries - the most by any Indian batter. His highest score in the format remains 254. Over his career, he struck 1,027 fours and cleared the ropes 30 times.