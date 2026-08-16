/Fatima Sana returns as Pakistan captain for women’s Asia Cup, Asian Games squads announced

Seam-bowling all-rounder Fatima Sana has returned to lead Pakistan in the upcoming Women’s T20 Asia Cup and the Asian Games as the national selectors on Sunday announced two 15-member squads for the quadrenniel event.



Fatima had missed the T20I leg of Pakistan’s recent tour of Sri Lanka to fulfill her commitments with Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, which made her the first female cricketer from Pakistan to play in the 100-ball competition.