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Fatima Sana returns as Pakistan captain for women’s Asia Cup, Asian Games squads announced

Fatima Sana returns as Pakistan captain for the Women’s Asia Cup and Asian Games after missing the recent T20I series in Sri Lanka. Pakistan have also recalled Sadia Iqbal and Gull Feroza, while veteran pacer Diana Baig misses out from both squads.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Fatima Sana returns as Pakistan captain for women’s Asia Cup, Asian Games squads announced
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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