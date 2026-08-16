/Fatima Sana returns as Pakistan captain for women’s Asia Cup, Asian Games squads announced

Seam-bowling all-rounder Fatima Sana has returned to lead Pakistan in the upcoming Women’s T20 Asia Cup and the Asian Games as the national selectors on Sunday announced two 15-member squads for the quadrenniel event.
Fatima had missed the T20I leg of Pakistan’s recent tour of Sri Lanka to fulfill her commitments with Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, which made her the first female cricketer from Pakistan to play in the 100-ball competition.
Also returning to the Pakistan T20I squad are left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal, who was not part of the tour of Sri Lanka, and batter Gull Feroza, who was left out of the recent T20Is but featured in the ODI leg of the tour.
For the Asian Games to be played in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Sadia, Waheeda Akhtar, and Najiha Alvi have been omitted, with Aliya Riaz, Tasmia Rubab, and Humna Bilal taking their places. However, veteran fast bowler Diana Baig could not find a spot in both squads and is missing out even from the list of reserve players.
As per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the national team will assemble for a 10-day preparation camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore starting from Sunday until August 25. The women’s Asia Cup is set to be played from August 28 to September 13, with all matches to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside Hong Kong-China, India and Thailand. They will open their Asia Cup campaign against Thailand on September 1. They will then take on arch-rivals and seven-time winners India on September 5 and Hong Kong-China on September 7.
While the semi-finals will take place on September 10 and 11, the final is scheduled to be held on September 13. In the Asian Games women’s cricket event, Pakistan is seeded with Thailand and will play them in the fourth quarter-final on September 17. All the matches are scheduled to take place at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi.
Pakistan will face either Sri Lanka or Malaysia if they qualify for the semi-final on September 20. The Bronze and Gold Medal matches will take place on September 22. Pakistan won Gold Medals in the 2010, 2014 editions of the Asian Games women’s cricket event and finished fourth in the 2022 edition.
Pakistan squad for ACC women’s Asia Cup: Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.
Reserves - Tasmia Rubab, Humna Bilal, Maham Anees, Sadaf Shamas
Pakistan women’s squad for Asian Games: Fatim Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.
Reserves- Natalia Parvaiz, Waheeda Akhtar, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Rameen Shamim.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.