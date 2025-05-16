FC Barcelona Clinch 28th La Liga Title Defeating Espanyol Under Hansi Flick

Under the leadership of Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona secured their 28th La Liga title with a commanding 2-0 victory over Espanyol on Thursday, wrapping up the league with two matches to spare. This triumph also completed a domestic treble for the Catalan giants, having already claimed the Copa del Rey in April and the Spanish Super Cup back in January.

With this win, Barcelona now sits atop the 2024–25 La Liga table with 85 points from 36 matches, leaving defending champions Real Madrid trailing in second place with 78 points from the same number of games.

In the high-stakes clash, Espanyol had the upper hand in the first half, creating multiple opportunities through Urko Gonzalez and Javi Puado. However, their efforts fell short as they failed to find the back of the net. Despite Espanyol’s solid defensive showing, Barcelona broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute with a goal from rising star Lamine Yamal. Fermin Lopez later sealed the win with a stoppage-time strike.

Following the match, head coach Hansi Flick expressed his joy in a video shared by the club on X: “I’m incredibly proud. We have an amazing team. Seeing so many fans out on the streets smiling—it's just fantastic.”

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong was excited, saying, “We deserved this. We're going to enjoy the moment—we’re very happy and winning the title feels incredibly satisfying.”