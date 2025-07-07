Advertisement
IND VS ENG

'Fearless And Kept Pushing England...': Jay Shah, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Hail India's Historic Edgbaston Test Win

The biggest names in Indian cricket hailed India's historic Test win over England at Edgbaston in the ongoing Anderson Tendulkar Trophy series.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 01:33 AM IST|Source: IANS
'Fearless And Kept Pushing England...': Jay Shah, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Hail India's Historic Edgbaston Test Win Pic credit: BCCI

Some of the biggest names in Indian cricket took to social media to celebrate India’s majestic triumph over England at Edgbaston, their first at the venue, as the young Shubman Gill-led side drew the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy level by winning the second Test by 336 runs. 

ICC Chairman Jay Shah described Gill’s outings with the bat as ‘innings of rare quality’ and said he was locked in to see what plays out in the third Test at Lord’s beginning July 10.

 

India’s bowling and fielding had come under scrutiny following the five-wicket defeat in Leeds. But in Birmingham, despite no Jasprit Bumrah, India’s bowling unit shined, thanks to Akash Deep’s match haul of ten wickets, including taking 6-99 on day five.

Sachin Tendulkar hailed India’s strategy to enforce a result and level the series 1-1 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

 

 

Virat Kohli, who retired ahead of the series from the longest format, also applauded the side for their efforts.

 

 

Akash Deep, who came in as Bumrah’s replacement for this game, stepped in to produce a fast bowling performance for ages – troubling batters with the new ball on a flat pitch to bowl out England for 271 on the last day, with more than a session to spare.

Yuvraj Singh believed the quick was ‘fearless and unplayable across the five days.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

