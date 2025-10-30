Fearless Shafali Verma Ready to Fire as India Take on Mighty Australia in High-Stakes ICC Women’s World Cup Clash

For over a year, Shafali Verma watched from the sidelines as India’s ODI setup evolved without her. Branded as a “T20 specialist,” her power-packed batting seemed misfit for the longer format. But cricket has a funny way of writing its own stories. On the eve of India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final clash against Australia, the 21-year-old finds herself back in blue — ready to unleash her trademark aggression.

Her recall came after in-form opener Pratika Rawal’s unfortunate injury, opening the door for Shafali’s much-awaited ODI return. Despite an average of just 23 from 29 matches, her domestic exploits — particularly a blazing 197 off 115 balls for Haryana — proved she still has the X-factor to change games single-handedly.

A BCCI insider revealed, “During the senior women’s one-dayers last December, Shafali smashed 197, but none of the national selectors were present. It was baffling. Thankfully, the new selection panel under Amita Sharma saw her potential beyond T20s.”

Focused and Fearless: Shafali’s Net Session Signals Intent

Since joining the squad in Navi Mumbai, Shafali has trained with fierce intensity, batting long hours and working on her fielding. During Wednesday’s net session at DY Patil Stadium, she looked relaxed yet ruthless — timing the ball sweetly and even rolling her arm over for some off-spin.

In her own words, the freedom given by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, coach Amol Muzumdar, and Smriti Mandhana has played a crucial role in boosting her confidence.

“Everyone told me to just play my game. There’s no pressure. I’ll respect the good balls and attack the ones in my range,” Shafali said on Wednesday.

For a batter known for her instinctive shot-making, that clarity of role could be a game-changer. Against a disciplined Australian attack, any error in line or length could meet a brutal response.

India vs Australia: A Clash of Mindsets and Momentum

India’s rivalry with Australia in women’s cricket has always been fierce — filled with heartbreaks and moments of magic. The last time India beat Australia in a World Cup semi-final was in 2017, when Harmanpreet Kaur’s iconic 171 at Derby* became part of cricketing folklore.

Fast forward to 2025, and the stage is set again. India will look to channel that same fearless energy, with Shafali potentially leading the charge. Her aggressive intent upfront could provide the perfect platform for Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet to follow.

However, the challenge is steep. Australia remain unbeaten in the tournament, thanks largely to Ashleigh Gardner’s stellar form. The dynamic all-rounder has already scored two centuries and climbed to No. 2 in the ICC rankings, just behind Mandhana.

Coach Shelley Nitschke acknowledged Gardner’s impact:

“Ashleigh has been exceptional — consistent with both bat and ball. She’s the backbone of our setup.”