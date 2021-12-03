'Feel for Virat Kohli': Wasim Jaffer, Michael Vaughan react to Indian captain's controversial dismissal in 2nd Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Indian skipper Virat Kohli wasn't out in the 30th over on day one of the second Test against New Zealand on Friday.

Kohli was plummed in front of the stumps by a delivery from Ajaz Patel and was adjudged out before he opted for Decision Review System (DRS).

The replay showed a spike but it was difficult to conclude whether the ball hit the bat first or the pad. The on-field call stayed as there was no strong evidence to overturn the decision.

The incident triggered a debate on social media but Vaughan gave his verdict and said it was "not out"."Not Out," Vaughan tweeted reacting to the video of Kohli`s dismissal.

New Zealand cricketer James Neesham tweeted, "Wowee (eyes emoji) #INDvNZ."

India and Tamil Nadu opener Abhinav Mukund wrote, "Bat first-surely!!! #IndvsNZtest."

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer tweeted that he felt the ball hit the bat first. "That was bat first in my opinion. And I understand the `conclusive evidence` part. But I think this was an instance where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli. #Unlucky #INDvNZ."

Former India opener Aakash Chopra commented, "Inconclusive evidence shouldn`t mask the quality of the decision?or the lack of it. #IndvNZ." "You lose the batter. And also, the review. Double whammy," Chopra wrote in another tweet.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel wrote, "#Kohli decision was definitely not out. Yes, NZ has made a terrific comeback in this session but they also benefited from `VIRAT`LBW verdict. #INDvsNZTestSeries #NZvInd."

Former India pacer RP Singh tweeted, "Yes, bad decision is part of the game but this one against #Kohli is a Virat blow for Team India."

Former England cricketer Rob Key tweeted, "What on earth has just happened with the kohli dismissal. Surely that was an obvious edge onto pad (six shrugging emojis)."

Kohli had returned to lead India in the second Test with fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and spin-bowling all-rounder Jayant Yadav the other forced changes for an injured trio of Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

