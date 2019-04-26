Feel really excited about joining England: Jofra Archer

England`s bowling all-rounder Jofra Archer has said that leaving Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals in the middle of the tournament is not ideal, but he is really excited about joining the team set-up for the upcoming limited-overs series against Ireland and Pakistan.

"I feel really excited about joining England.. a bit gutted I do have to leave the boys. Moments like these are when you cherish playing for Rajasthan," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Archer as saying on Thursday.

"Grateful to Rajasthan for taking the chance on me. Obviously, not playing any international cricket, they took a really big risk having me, as opposed to somebody who`s played 50 or 60 international games, so I`m really grateful," he added.

Archer produced a match-winning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Thursday. As a result of his heroics, Rajasthan was able to register a thrilling three victory.

When the right-handed batsman came out to bat, the team required 53 runs off just 28 deliveries. But Archer smashed a 27-run knock off just 12 deliveries and he stitched together a partnership of 47 runs with Indian youngster Riyan Parag.

The all-rounder had earlier bowled well too, conceding just 28 runs in his allotted four overs, but he failed to pick up a wicket in his final match for Rajasthan Royals this season.

Archer has built a reputation for himself after registering powerful performances in the T20 format over the globe. The player who has no international experience would be looking to play his first international game for England in the upcoming series against Ireland and Pakistan. England take on Ireland in a one-off ODI in Dublin on May 3.