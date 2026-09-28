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'Feels awkward to receive man of the match': Kuldeep Yadav after 4-wicket haul as Virat Kohli stars against West Indies

Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets as India defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the first ODI. Despite winning the Player of the Match award, Kuldeep said he felt awkward receiving it after Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 139.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 08:32 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 08:32 AM IST
'Feels awkward to receive man of the match': Kuldeep Yadav after 4-wicket haul as Virat Kohli stars against West Indies
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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