'Feels like a Slap in the Face': Gutted Aiden Markram reflects on SA's brutal Semi-Final exit

Following a crushing nine wicket defeat to New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026, South African captain Aiden Markram described the experience as a "slap in the face." The Proteas had entered the knockout stage with a perfect unbeaten record, only to be dismantled by a record breaking 33 ball century from Finn Allen that ended the chase in under 13 overs.

Immediate Reaction to the Loss

During the post match presentation, Markram expressed the depth of the team's disappointment. "Yeah, hugely disappointed," Markram said at the presentation. "It's a big... not slap in the face, but it feels like it. But because of that, ultimately, we'll have to come out stronger and be better as a team moving forward."

Misreading the Conditions

Markram admitted that the team’s strategic approach may have been slightly off. While the pitch at Eden Gardens appeared excellent, the South African batters struggled to find a consistent rhythm. Markram noted that he "expected the wicket to play really well" and suggested that a total of 190 was likely necessary to stay competitive.

"We'll reflect as a group," Markram said. "I think we expected the wicket to play really well. It looked pretty good to the eye. So, potentially just adapt a bit quicker with the bat and go back to a little bit more old-school approach, set it up and try to scrap your way to 190 and maybe you'll be in the game from there. Obviously, disappointed with the result. But very proud of this group of guys. They played some really good cricket throughout this comp. And just an unfortunate evening, really."

The Middle Order Collapse

While the Powerplay score of 48 for 2 was respectable, South Africa suffered a disastrous collapse between the 5th and 11th overs. The team slipped from 55 for 2 to 77 for 5 as Markram, David Miller, and Dewald Brevis all fell in quick succession. Markram and Miller were caught near the ropes off the bowling of Rachin Ravindra, while Brevis was dismissed at cover.

Reflecting on the bowling pressure, Markram said: "Yeah, I think you just look at conditions, really. They bowled really well up front. The ball didn't quite feel like it was coming on, some were just stopping in the wickets, some were hitting quite low on the bat and they made scoring really tough. And then through that, pressure builds and you lose wickets, unfortunately. So give credit to that bowling unit."

New Zealand’s Explosive Reply

A 73 run partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen helped South Africa reach 171. Jansen was particularly impressive, striking five sixes during a 27 ball half century. However, any hopes of a South African comeback were extinguished by Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, who reached the 100 run mark in just 47 balls.

"Yeah, to get to 170 was a great effort, to be fair," Markram said. "The halfway point, we really felt like we had a sniff. But then, as it goes in T20 cricket, their powerplay got off to a flyer, and you can't protect every boundary, unfortunately. And they got away, and then from there it was really hard to pull it back. So, you give massive credit to Finn Allen's knock, Tim Seifert's knock to kill the game as early as they did. And unfortunately, it was just that bad night for us tonight."

Looking Toward the Future

Markram intends to let the "emotions settle first" before conducting a deep dive into the performance. He emphasized that the group must learn from this "bad night" to improve for future tournaments. "And all you do is you break down the game and try to find the areas that could have been better," he said. "And you get back on the horse and you try and improve as a group and as individuals. And hopefully that puts you in good stead for the future."