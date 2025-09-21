Advertisement
SUNIL GAVASKAR ON MISSING PRESS CONFERENCE

'Feels They Have Nothing To Share': Ind Legend On Pakistan Missing Press Conference Ahead Of Super 4 India Clash

The former Indian captain further suggested that the ACC may need to adopt stricter approaches to ensure compliance with media obligations.

Edited By: Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Feels They Have Nothing To Share': Ind Legend On Pakistan Missing Press Conference Ahead Of Super 4 India ClashCredits - Twitter

As anticipation builds for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four showdown between India and Pakistan, off-field drama is stealing headlines. Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for refusing to hold the mandatory pre-match press conference ahead of their high-voltage clash with India. This marked the second consecutive instance of Pakistan avoiding media interaction, as they had also cancelled their scheduled press briefing before the game against UAE.

Pakistan enter the Super Four stage under considerable pressure after suffering a humiliating seven-wicket defeat to India in the group phase. Captain Salman Agha has remained distant from the media since that loss, a move that has drawn widespread criticism from experts.

Gavaskar Questions PCB’s Approach
Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar expressed his disbelief over Pakistan’s continued refusal to engage with the media. He argued that such steps might even invite disciplinary measures from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

"I don’t know what the thinking behind that is, but as far as I know, press conferences are mandatory. If teams don’t hold them, I’m not sure what the penalties are—if any—but in today’s world, it’s important for the media to be involved and kept informed. It’s still essential to maintain open communication with the media. Instead of relying on ‘sources’ or speculation, it’s always better for teams to convey their point of view directly. Perhaps Pakistan feel they have nothing to share, which, frankly, isn’t surprising," Gavaskar remarked.

Consequences for Media Snub?
The former Indian captain further suggested that the ACC may need to adopt stricter approaches to ensure compliance with media obligations. He even hinted at the possibility of deducting points from Pakistan’s tally if such behaviour continues.

"Yes, Mohsin Naqvi is the head of the ACC, but there is an organisation under him that includes India, Sri Lanka, and other participating and non-participating member nations — that collectively forms the Asian Cricket Council. As far as I know, there’s a governing committee within the ACC for tournaments like this, and they’ll likely want to understand what’s going on. If there is something in the rulebook stating that attending press conferences is mandatory, then perhaps going forward, if a team fails to comply, a point could be deducted from their table. That might be a viable way forward," Gavaskar explained.

Clash at Dubai Awaits
The blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 Super Four contest between India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium. While India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, remain unbeaten and in excellent form, Pakistan continue to struggle with both poor results on the field and controversies off it. The meeting in Dubai is now shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited matches of the tournament.

Varul Chaturvedi

A true-blue sports buff, for me, sports is not just a part of life, but my whole life instead. Cricket remains my forte, but I am also enthusiastic about other sports such as American Football, For... Read more

