Dale Steyn, the former fast bowler, has questioned the Indian team management's decision to send Axar Patel at the number three spot three batting slot during their chase of 214 against South Africa in the second T20I at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Steyn's comments, made on the post-match show, highlighted the move as a "major mistake" and likened it to "throwing him to the wolves" as India suffered a crushing 51-run defeat in the second T20I in Chandigarh.

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa now stands at 1-1.



The Controversial Decision To Promote Axar Patel

The contentious promotion of Axar Patel came after India lost vice-captain Shubman Gill in the very first over of the innings.

Instead of sending in captain Suryakumar Yadav at his usual number three position, Axar Patel walked out. The decision taken by Gautam Gambhir-led Indian team management did not pay off, as Patel struggled to accelerate, scoring 21 runs off 21 balls before being dismissed.

Suryakumar eventually batted at number four and was out for just five runs.

Dale Steyn Questions Axar Patel's Promotion

Dale Steyn questioned the rationale behind the decision to promote Axar Patel at No.3, especially when India was chasing a stiff target. He argued that the team's best batter, presumably Suryakumar Yadav, should have been sent in to bat at the No.3 spot.

"He (Axar Patel) is supposed to be your best batter. That’s not a trial-and-error situation - that's just a major mistake in my opinion. And yes, Axar can bat, but sending him there felt like throwing him to the wolves. What was the role? If he walked in to slog from ball one, fine. Or if Abhishek had gotten out first and you wanted to maintain a left-right combination, that also makes sense. But it was a right-hander who got out, and you ended up with two left-handers at the top. A lot of question marks there," Steyn said on the post match show on JioHotstar.

"Perhaps there’s experimentation happening, similar to what’s happening in South Africa. But tonight, in a match where you could’ve gone 2–1 up, I would have sent your best batters and kept things simple," he added.

Robin Uthappa Echoes Concerns On Batting Flexibility

Dale Steyn's comments were supported by former Indian batsman Robin Uthappa, who also voiced his strong disagreement with the team's philosophy of excessive batting order flexibility.

Uthappa tbelieves that India’s best batters should bat higher up the order and if players like Axar Patel are sent early, they should be sent as a pinch-hitter.

"Well, honestly, that’s not how I see it. I’m only going by his words. In the pre-series press conference, he said the opening pair is set, but everyone else are moving pieces who must be flexible. With all due respect, I disagree. When you’re chasing a big score, your solid batters - your best batters - should walk in. If you send a pinch-hitter, then he must play like one," said Uthappa.

"If Axar was sent as a pinch-hitter today, he shouldn’t have scored 21 off 21; he should have gone hard and gotten out trying. But even that plan doesn’t convince me. After losing a top batter in the first or second over, you need stability at the crease. Something feels off here, and India must fix it before it becomes a habit," he added.