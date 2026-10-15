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Female spectators to get free entry for India-Zimbabwe women's T20Is in Raipur

The Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh announced the initiative on its social media accounts on Thursday and urged female fans to turn up in large numbers and fill the stands in support of the Indian team.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 11:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
Female spectators to get free entry for India-Zimbabwe women's T20Is in Raipur
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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