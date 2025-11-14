FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun & Harikrishna Keep India’s Hopes Alive As Praggnanandhaa Crashes Out

Indian chess stars delivered a mixed day of results at the FIDE World Cup 2025 on Thursday, as Arjun Erigaisi and P. Harikrishna advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after impressive performances in the rapid tiebreaks, while R. Praggnanandhaa bowed out following a defeat to former World Rapid Champion GM Daniil Dubov.

Arjun Erigaisi Dominates Peter Leko in Rapid Tiebreaks

Arjun Erigaisi produced one of the standout performances of the day, defeating veteran Hungarian GM Peter Leko in both rapid tiebreak games. After settling for a draw in the second classical game with white, Arjun shifted gears decisively in the shorter format.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He capitalised on Leko’s misjudged pawn sacrifice to win the first rapid game in 40 moves with black. With the Hungarians forced into a must-win situation in the second game, Arjun remained calm under pressure and sealed the match victory in 57 moves.

“I am very happy. The tiebreak went well. The classical games were intense, especially the second one. But in the tiebreaks, I was in control,” Arjun said.

He now faces a formidable challenge against two-time World Cup champion GM Levon Aronian in the Round of 16.

Harikrishna Clinches Spot in Round of 16

India’s seasoned campaigner P. Harikrishna also booked his place in the pre-quarters after overcoming Swedish GM Nils Grandelius.

Despite being slightly on the back foot in his classical game with white, Harikrishna held his nerve and secured a draw in a tricky bishop-pawn endgame. In the tiebreaks, he first defended solidly with black and then outplayed Grandelius with white in just 34 moves to clinch the match 2.5-1.5.

Harikrishna will now take on giant-killer GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara in the Round of 16.

Praggnanandhaa Knocked Out by Dubov

On another board, R. Praggnanandhaa’s World Cup campaign came to an end after he lost to Russian-born GM Daniil Dubov. Praggnanandhaa drew the first rapid game with black in just 12 moves and pressed for a win with white in the second. However, the aggressive approach backfired as Dubov launched a powerful counterattack to secure victory in 53 moves.

With this defeat, Praggnanandhaa joined Pranav V and Karthik Venkataraman, who had already exited in the classical games of Round 5.