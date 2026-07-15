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FIFA World Cup 2026 final to feature Super Bowl-style halftime show, break likely to exceed 15 minutes

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will feature a star-studded closing ceremony and a Super Bowl-style halftime show, with global music icons set to perform. Reports suggest the halftime interval could be extended beyond the traditional 15 minutes, making it one of the biggest entertainment spectacles in World Cup history.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 11:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 final to feature Super Bowl-style halftime show, break likely to exceed 15 minutes
Image Credit: X/ Instagram- FIFA World Cup

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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