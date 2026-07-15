/FIFA World Cup 2026 final to feature Super Bowl-style halftime show, break likely to exceed 15 minutes

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is set to break with football tradition as the tournament's showpiece event will feature a Super Bowl-style halftime performance, with reports indicating the interval could last significantly longer than the customary 15 minutes.
The final, scheduled to be played at New Jersey stadium on Sunday, will crown the champions of the expanded 48-team tournament. Spain have already secured their place in the final, while Argentina and England will battle in the second semifinal for the remaining spot.
FIFA has lined up a host of international music stars for the closing ceremony and halftime entertainment. As per the tournament announcements, Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed are expected to feature during the closing ceremony. The halftime show is set to be headlined by Madonna, Shakira and K-pop group BTS, with reports also linking Justin Bieber to the entertainment programme.
The opening pre-match ceremony will also include a rendition of the United States national anthem by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson.
Under the International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game, halftime intervals should not exceed 15 minutes.
However, multiple reports have suggested that the World Cup final break will be extended to accommodate the entertainment programme.
The BBC reported that the halftime interval during last year's FIFA Club World Cup final lasted 24 minutes due to performances by Coldplay, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Tems and Emmanuel Kelly. Meanwhile, The Mirror reported that this year's World Cup final halftime could extend to around 30 minutes, although FIFA has not officially confirmed the exact duration.
The possibility of an extended halftime has triggered debate among football fans and observers. Previously, CONMEBOL had proposed increasing halftime intervals to 25 minutes, but the request was rejected by IFAB, which cited concerns over the negative impact on player welfare and safety caused by longer periods of inactivity.
The anticipated extension for the World Cup final has therefore drawn scrutiny, with critics arguing that a prolonged break could disrupt players' rhythm during the biggest match of the tournament.
FIFA has described the closing ceremony as a celebration of the tournament's journey across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Produced in partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the ceremony will celebrate the passion, culture and global appeal of football before the World Cup champions are crowned.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said the event would bring the tournament "full circle through music, culture and football" ahead of the final.
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