FIFA World Cup 2026: How the 48-team format works and what changes in groups, knockouts and qualification - All you need to know

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to become the biggest tournament in football history, marking a major expansion in both scale and structure. For the first time, 48 teams will compete in the tournament, moving beyond the 32-team format that has been in place since 1998.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, making it the first-ever World Cup to be staged across three nations simultaneously. It also marks only the second time in history that multiple countries will host the competition, after Japan and South Korea co-hosted the 2002 edition.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Full list of 16 stadiums across USA, Mexico & Canada; Check all venues hosting 104 matches

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From 13 teams to 48

The FIFA World Cup has undergone multiple expansions since its inception in 1930, when only 13 teams participated. The tournament gradually increased to 16 teams, then 24, and finally 32 teams from 1998 onwards. Now, the 2026 edition will witness its biggest leap yet with 48 participating nations.

Football powerhouse Brazil remains the most successful nation, with five World Cup titles to their name.

The greatest show in the world is ready. Are you? #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ISxLhuLUkm — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2026

How the 48-team format will work

Under the new structure, the 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four teams each. Each team will play three group-stage matches.

From the group stage:

Top two teams from each group qualify directly. Plus, the eight best third-placed teams also advance, which means 32 teams will move into the knockout stage, introducing a new round of 32 before the round of 16.

Knockout stage format

Once the group stage ends, the tournament will follow a traditional elimination format:

- Round of 32

- Round of 16

- Quarterfinals

- Semi-finals

- Third-place playoff

- Final

The final will be held at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on July 19, while the third-place match will take place in Miami on July 18.

ALSO READ: ​FIFA World Cup 2026: Full list of 16 stadiums across USA, Mexico & Canada; Check all venues hosting 104 matches

Record 104 matches across three countries

The expanded format means a massive increase in the number of matches. The 2026 World Cup will feature 104 games in total, compared to 64 in the previous editions.

Matches will be hosted across 16 cities spread across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, making logistics, travel, and scheduling more complex than ever before.

Fair play and qualification rules

If teams are level on points in the group stage, rankings will be decided in the following order:

- Goal difference

- Goals scored

- Fair play points (disciplinary record)

- FIFA world rankings (if all else is equal)

A new era for world football

FIFA believes the expanded format will increase global participation and give more nations a chance to compete on football’s biggest stage. While concerns remain over travel and scheduling due to the three-country format, officials say the tournament will deliver greater reach, diversity, and global engagement.