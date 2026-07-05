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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Ouahbi declares Morocco a 'major footballing nation' after quarterfinal qualification

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has said that his team is no longer a "surprise" but a "real contender" at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after beating Canada 3-0 to reach the quarterfinals. Morocco had become the first African nation to reach the semifinals at the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and are on course to emulate that performance. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Ouahbi declares Morocco a 'major footballing nation' after quarterfinal qualification
Image Credit: IANS

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