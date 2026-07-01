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FIFA World Cup 2026: 'This team deserves it', Javier Aguirre after Mexico reach last 16

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre hailed his players after their 2-0 win over Ecuador secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, calling the squad a "true family." The veteran manager said the achievement was especially meaningful as he finally overcame the knockout-stage hurdle that had ended his previous World Cup campaigns with Mexico.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: 'This team deserves it', Javier Aguirre after Mexico reach last 16
Image Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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