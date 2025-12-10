Advertisement
NewsCricketFinally The Right Breakfast Partner: Kritika Kamra Confirms Relationship With Gaurav Kapur - Check Cute Pics
KRITIKA KAMRA GAURAV KAPUR

Finally The Right Breakfast Partner: Kritika Kamra Confirms Relationship With Gaurav Kapur - Check Cute Pics

Gaurav Kapur, known for his easy charm and sharp wit, began his career as a VJ and actor before becoming a prominent cricket presenter.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 04:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kritika has been steadily building her profile across films and OTT platforms, showcasing a remarkable range.
  • Fans have expressed delight at the Instagram confirmation, with many praising the couple for their chemistry and the candid.
Finally The Right Breakfast Partner: Kritika Kamra Confirms Relationship With Gaurav Kapur - Check Cute PicsCredits - Twitter

Actor Kritika Kamra has officially confirmed her relationship with cricket host and content creator Gaurav Kapur, sharing a series of cozy breakfast photos on Instagram. The post ended months of fan speculation and gave a heartwarming glimpse into their personal lives. The couple appeared relaxed, comfortable, and genuinely happy, sparking delight among fans across social media.

In the caption, Kritika playfully wrote, “breakfast with…”, cleverly referencing Gaurav Kapur’s popular show Breakfast with Champions. The long-format series has earned acclaim for its candid, heartfelt conversations with India’s top sporting icons, including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar, as well as celebrated athletes like Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana, Neeraj Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, and Mithali Raj. Gaurav’s effortless charm and engaging style have made him a household name in the cricketing community, while blending sports, lifestyle, and entertainment content for a wide audience.

 

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra)

The couple has reportedly been dating for several months, and these Instagram posts mark their first official acknowledgment of the relationship. Fans were quick to react, showering the couple with love, emojis, and congratulatory messages. The photos exude warmth and simplicity, showcasing Kritika and Gaurav enjoying a quiet breakfast together, reinforcing the sense of comfort and intimacy in their relationship.

Kritika Kamra’s Journey
Kritika Kamra has steadily evolved from a television star to a confident actor in digital and cinematic projects. She gained fame on TV before transitioning to OTT platforms with performances in Tandav, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, and Bambai Meri Jaan. Her most recent work includes the Netflix series Saare Jahan Se Accha, which premiered in August 2025, featuring her in a pivotal role. Additionally, Kritika is currently shooting for an upcoming women-centric drama directed by Anusha Rizvi of Peepli Live fame, reflecting her growing versatility as an actor.

Gaurav Kapur’s Career Highlights
Gaurav Kapur, initially a VJ and actor, has become one of India’s most respected cricket presenters. Breakfast with Champions has been widely praised for its intimate and engaging conversations, allowing fans to see their favourite sports stars in a different light. Gaurav’s humour, warmth, and easy rapport with athletes have made the show a staple for cricket enthusiasts and digital audiences alike.

The Instagram announcement has resonated widely, and fans are excited to see the couple together publicly. Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s official reveal not only celebrates their relationship but also brings two beloved figures from the entertainment and sports world together in the public eye.

