Indian batting icon Virat Kohli has officially informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his intent to retire from Test cricket. This announcement comes just two days after Indian captain Rohit Sharma also stepped away from the longest format, and just over a month before India begins its ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 campaign with a five-match series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley.

Following the news, a wave of reactions poured in across social media, with several cricketers urging Kohli to reconsider his decision. Many highlighted his legacy and unmatched contribution to Test cricket, calling him one of the greatest red-ball players in the world.

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared his thoughts via a video on X (formerly Twitter), stating,

"Virat Kohli looks to be in a relaxed mindset and is thinking about retirement. But I believe he should travel to England, silence his critics, and finish his Test career on a high. The way he performed in the World Cup finals, he deserves a fitting farewell. This decision seems more like it’s coming from frustration rather than peace."

Is Virat Kohli gonna retire from tests? pic.twitter.com/i0OkZa8ErU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 11, 2025

Kaif’s comments reflect the sentiment of many fans and experts who believe Kohli still has unfinished business in Test cricket, particularly in overseas conditions where he’s both been challenged and celebrated.



Kohli's Recent Struggles in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

While Kohli remains one of the modern greats of the game, his recent performances in the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy have raised eyebrows. The prolific right-hander struggled throughout the series, registering a string of low scores across eight innings. His only significant contribution came in the opening Test at Perth, where he scored a defiant century, showing glimpses of his old self.

A Test Legacy That Redefined Indian Cricket

Virat Kohli’s Test career has been nothing short of transformative for Indian cricket. In 123 matches, he has amassed 9,230 runs at an average touching 49, including 30 centuries, figures that place him among the pantheon of Test greats.