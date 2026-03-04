Finn Allen breaks Chris Gayle's record, slams fastest century in T20 World Cup history

In a breathtaking display of aggressive batting, Finn Allen rewrote the record books by smashing the fastest century in ICC Men's T20 World Cup history to propel New Zealand into the final with a crushing nine-wicket victory over South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Allen's onslaught was nothing short of clinical. He reached the triple-digit mark in just 33 balls, obliterating the previous World Cup record of 47 deliveries held by the legendary Chris Gayle.

Chasing a competitive target of 170 set by South Africa, Allen unleashed carnage from the outset, remaining unbeaten on 100 off just 33 balls. His blistering knock, featuring 10 fours and eight sixes, demolished the South Africa bowling attack and sealed New Zealand's spot in the final with 43 balls to spare.



The victory was set up by a whirlwind opening partnership of 117 runs between Allen and Tim Seifert (58 off 33). The duo plundered 84 runs in the powerplay alone, effectively killing the contest before the halfway mark of the chase.



ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Predicted Wicket-Keepers For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and...; Check full list

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How The Match Unfolded

Early Dominance: Choosing to bowl first, New Zealand’s tactical use of off-spinner Cole McConchie (2/9) paid off immediately. He dismissed Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton in the second over to put South Africa on back foot.

Proteas Recovery: South Africa was reeling at 77/5 before Marco Jansen played a heroic counter-attacking knock. His unbeaten 55, supported by Tristan Stubbs (29), dragged the Proteas to a respectable 169 in 20 overs.

The Allen Storm: Any hope of a South African comeback vanished in the powerplay. Allen took a particular liking to the pace of Jansen and Corbin Bosch, at one point hitting four consecutive boundaries in a single over.

The Path Forward

New Zealand’s victory marks a historic turnaround. After qualifying for the semi-finals on net run-rate following a rained-out Super 8 match against Pakistan and a loss to England, the Black Caps have found their form at the perfect moment.

They now head to Mumbai for the final on March 8, where they will face the winner of the second semi-final between India and England.