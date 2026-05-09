Finn Allen creates history, breaks Venkatesh Iyer's record for huge IPL milestone

Finn Allen, the attacking New Zealand opener, etched his name into Indian Premier League (IPL) history by scoring the fastest century for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), reaching the milestone in just 47 balls during a commanding eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Friday, May 8.

Chasing a modest target of 143, Allen remained unbeaten on 100 off 47 deliveries, laced with five fours and 10 sixes, at a strike rate of over 212. His explosive knock helped KKR finish the chase in just 14.2 overs, boosting their playoff hopes while inflicting a mighty defeat on Delhi Capitals.



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Finn Allen Breaks Venkatesh Iyer's Record

Allen’s 47-ball blitz surpassed the previous franchise record of 49 balls, held jointly by Venkatesh Iyer (against MI in 2023) and Sunil Narine (2024).

Allen’s 47-ball ton now stands as the quickest by a KKR batter in IPL history. By shaving two balls off the record, the Kiwi batter has solidified his reputation as one of the most dangerous strikers in the modern game.

Fastest Centuries For KKR In IPL

Finn Allen: 47 balls vs DC (2026)

Venkatesh Iyer: 49 balls vs MI (2023)

Sunil Narine: 49 balls vs RR (2024)

Brendon McCullum: 53 balls (2008)

A Knock Of Pure Dominance

Starting cautiously on a sluggish New Delhi surface, Allen scored just 20 runs off his first 18 deliveries. However, once he found his rhythm, the 'Impact Player' unleashed a flurry of boundaries that left the DC bowlers shell-shocked.

He was dropped on 42 by Tristan Stubbs, but capitalized fully thereafter, hammering eight sixes in the remaining phase. He brought up his maiden IPL hundred with a six off Mukesh Kumar in the 15th over, finishing the match with the winning boundary.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green provided solid support with an unbeaten 33 off 27 balls, but the night belonged entirely to Allen.

Other Historic Milestones For Allen

First New Zealander with three T20 centuries in a calendar year (2026).

Only the second Kiwi after Brendon McCullum to score an IPL century.

Fourth KKR batter overall to register an IPL ton, joining legends McCullum, Iyer, and Narine.

Notably, KKR signed the explosive opener for a base price of Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. After a slow start to the season and being dropped from the playing XI, this innings marked a breakthrough, with Allen now amassing significant momentum.

His knock will be remembered as one of the most destructive innings of IPL 2026. For a player known for his aggressive style and big-hitting ability - including a 33-ball century in the 2026 T20 World Cup - this performance reaffirms why he is one of the most feared openers in world cricket.