Finn Allen credits Shane Watson, Abhishek Nayar after explosive IPL hundred vs KKR

Finn Allen, who became the Player of the Match via hitting a 47-ball unbeaten century in Kolkata Knight Riders’ eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, said he was pleased to contribute responsibly after early wickets, adding that he had been working hard to add more strings to his bow.

Allen’s superb knock, laced with five fours and ten sixes, ensured KKR completed a chase of 143 with 35 balls to spare and helped the three-time champions seal their fourth consecutive win of the season. He was ably supported by Cameron Green, who hit 33 not out off 27 balls, as the duo shared an unbroken 116-run stand off 64 balls.

“What I've been working on is trying to have more strings to my bow. We obviously lost a couple of early wickets, so I just tried to have a bit of responsibility and get a win on the board for the boys. I mean, as I said, I just tried to knuckle down early. It was still a little bit challenging at the start. Axar bowled really well and restricted us. So like I said, just try to get in strong positions and bat deep,” said Allen at the conclusion of the game.

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On his six‑hitting model, Allen explained, “I think that's the model I've been trying to do with my batting, I guess. If it's not easy, stay in there, working with Watto (assistant coach Shane Watson) and Abhishek (Nayar, head coach) as well. Just trying to give myself a chance, and I feel like I've got a few starts and it's been pretty frustrating, but here, nice to, I guess, have a little bit of personal success.”

He further said pacing the innings was about ‘playing the situation’ and aiming to bat 40 balls. “I think when the situation comes to it, you just forget about my batting and play the situation. I think I knew if I stayed out there for a long period of time, I would always come back to trying to bat 40 balls. It doesn't happen too often, but that was just what was keeping me ticking today and trying to take a game deep.

Asked how he reacted to being out of the side and then slotted back into the playing eleven, Allen said, “Oh, look, I think sometimes it changes your perspective, right? You go out of the team, have a bit of time for a mental refresh. To be honest, I was just putting too much pressure on myself at the start. So it was nice to have that, sit back, refresh, and come back in.”

Green, who partnered with Allen for the unbroken third-wicket stand, said he was chuffed for Allen to get the century. “So special. I think you only get the chance to be at the other end a handful of times in your career, so that's one of them. Nothing really. I think, Finn, all he said was, 'See you next over.' I was just the other end playing second fiddle.”

On ensuring Allen reached his hundred, Green added, “I think I did the math when we had 29 to get. So I knew I'd be the most hated man in Kolkata if I did anything else apart from that. No, not us -. I was, I did the math. But no, Finn's very good at maths as well, so I'll give him credit for that. So, he was probably doing the same.”

Green signed off by saying that getting another win under their belt will satisfy KKR's setup the most in their slight quest to reach the playoffs. “Winning, that's been the most satisfying. But I think our bowlers have been great all comp. Our spin bowling, in particular, has been exceptional. So I think the fast bowlers around them have just played their part.”

“Obviously, Sunny (Sunil Narine) and Varun (Chakaravarthy) have been awesome. Anu (Anukul Roy) has been chipping in as well. No, you definitely don't look that far ahead (to the playoffs). I think we still have to win every game from here. So, we won't be looking that far ahead.”