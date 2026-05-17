Finn Allen scripts IPL history, joins Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & Chris Gayle in elite IPL six-hitting list

New Zealand opener Finn Allen found his peak form at a crucial juncture for Kolkata Knight Riders, unleashing a devastating 93 runs off a mere 35 balls to dismantle a potent Gujarat Titans bowling attack at Eden Gardens. By clearing the boundary ten times during this blistering knock, Allen matched the number of maximums he recorded during his century in Delhi the previous week. This feat secured his place in a highly exclusive Indian Premier League circle.

With this performance, Allen made history as the first right-handed batsman and the fourth player overall to register multiple IPL innings featuring 10 or more sixes. He joins legendary West Indian powerhouse Chris Gayle, who accomplished this feat four times, along with contemporary top-order dynamic hitters Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma.

Batsmen With Multiple IPL Innings of 10+ Sixes

Chris Gayle: 4 times (17 vs PWI, 13 vs DD, 12 vs KXIP, 11 vs SRH)

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 2 times (12 vs SRH, 11 vs GT)

Abhishek Sharma: 2 times (10 vs PBKS, 10 vs DC)

FINN ALLEN: 2 times (10 vs DC, 10 vs GT)

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Allen initiated his onslaught by going after South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in his opening over, laying down a definitive marker before showcasing his immense hitting power. His remarkable display also featured a dominant takedown of star spinner Rashid Khan.

KKR Finish With 22 Sixes, Missing All-Time Record by a Whisker

Kolkata Knight Riders batting unit featuring Cameron Green and Angkrish Raghuvanshi teamed up to contribute an additional 11 sixes. Earlier in the innings, captain Ajinkya Rahane managed to hit a solitary maximum before being dismissed early on an absolute paradise of a batting surface.

The team finished with a grand total of 22 sixes, falling just short of the all-time IPL record for the most sixes in a single innings, which was established by Punjab Kings at this exact stadium in 2024. That Punjab performance remains the sole instance where a team surpassed 22 sixes, while Sunrisers Hyderabad also hit the 22-six mark twice during their 2024 campaign.

This collective fireworks display from the top four batsmen propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a mammoth total of 247/2 against the Titans, as the host franchise continues to battle for survival in the playoff race.

Match Result

Gujarat Titans began their daunting run chase at a rapid pace. However, they suffered a massive setback when in-form batsman Sai Sudharsan was struck on the elbow and was forced to leave the field retired hurt. Despite a resilient fightback from skipper Shubman Gill who scored 85 and Jos Buttler who chipped in with 57, the target proved too steep. Kolkata Knight Riders successfully defended their massive total, restricting Gujarat Titans to 218/4 to secure a vital 29-run victory and keep their top four qualifications hopes alive.