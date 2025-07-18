Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and their daughter have landed in legal trouble following a violent altercation that has gone viral on social media. According to a report by the Free Press Journal, an FIR has been filed against the duo under serious charges including attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and assault. The incident unfolded in Ward Number 5 of Suri, where Dalia Khatun, Hasin’s neighbour, lodged a formal complaint. Dalia alleged that Hasin and her daughter attacked her over a disputed plot of land. As per the complaint, Hasin was supervising construction work on the plot, which she claims is registered in her daughter Arshi’s name. However, Dalia raised objections, triggering a confrontation that soon spiraled into a physical brawl.

A video capturing the ugly clash has since gone viral. In the footage, Hasin is seen wearing a black T shirt and jeans, while Dalia appears in a maxi and dupatta. The video shows the two women involved in a heated scuffle with bricks being displaced and tempers flaring. Dalia has alleged that she was “beaten black and blue” by Hasin and her daughter.

FIR Lodged Under Multiple Sections of the IPC

West Bengal police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered against both Hasin and Arshi under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. Though no arrests have been made as of yet, authorities have launched a full-scale investigation.

Police further revealed that the ownership of the land remains contentious. Hasin has reportedly failed to present solid proof supporting her claim. If the charges are proven in court, the matter could escalate into a prolonged legal dispute.

A Legal Storm Brewing Amid Personal Turmoil

This new controversy comes at a time when Hasin Jahan is already embroiled in a long-standing legal battle with cricketer Mohammed Shami. The timing couldn’t be worse, especially considering the emotional message Shami shared recently for their daughter Aaira.

Alimony Dispute with Mohammed Shami Still Ongoing

The land dispute and assault charges come just weeks after a Calcutta High Court ruling in Hasin’s favour regarding interim maintenance. The court ordered Mohammed Shami to pay ₹4 lakh per month ₹2.5 lakh for their daughter and ₹1.5 lakh to Hasin herself. This was a significant increase from the previous monthly maintenance of ₹80,000 for the child and ₹50,000 for Hasin.

The court justified the hike by citing Shami’s current earnings and the standard of living both mother and daughter were accustomed to during their time with him. While Shami is currently dealing with fitness concerns and potential team selections, this latest development adds another layer of complexity to his already eventful off-field life