FIR filed against MS Dhoni in Bihar's Begusarai, know why

Former India captain MS Dhoni has landed in trouble as an FIR has been filed against him and seven others in Bihar's Begusarai on Monday. FIR was filed due to bounced check by New Global Produce India Limited. The FIR was filed by SK Enterprises. Begusarai's CJM's court, alleging that a cheque worth Rs 30 lakhs.

Dhoni had promoted the New Global Produce India Limited and thus his name is also mentioned in the FIR. On Monday after the court hearing, the case has been sent to Judicial Magistrate Ajay Kumar Mishra. The next hearing of the case will take place on June 28.

What is the case?

SK Enterprise were ordered fertilizers worth Rs 30 lakhs from New Global Produce India Limited. The company delivered the product, but it was alleged that the dealer didn't comply with the provider, and thus a huge amount of product remained unsold. After which the company took back the remaining fertiliser and in lieu of this, they gave the agency a cheque of Rs 30 lakh. The cheque was deposited in the bank but it bounced.

A legal notice was sent to the company which was left unanswered. After which SK Enterprises Neeraj Kumar Nirala registered an FIR against Dhoni, who had promoted the concerned product - and 7 others.