First-Ever Triple Super Over In Men’s Cricket: Netherlands Beat Nepal In Record-Breaking T20 Clash

In a match that will be remembered for decades, the Netherlands outlasted Nepal in a dramatic T20I encounter that witnessed not one, not two, but three Super Overs — an unprecedented occurrence in men’s professional cricket. The tri-series clash in Glasgow served up one of the most gripping finishes the format has ever seen, as the Dutch emerged victorious in a contest that tested every ounce of nerve and resilience.

A Game for the Ages: First-Ever Triple Super Over in Men’s Cricket

This was the first time in men’s T20I or List A history that a game extended into a third Super Over. The Netherlands, having posted 152 for 7 courtesy of vital contributions from Bas de Leede (35) and Vikramjit Singh (30), appeared in control. But Nepal refused to go quietly, and a final-over blitz from Nandan Yadav — including a last-ball boundary — ensured scores were level, setting up a dramatic finish.

What followed was nothing short of chaos, brilliance, and history in the making.

Super Over 1: Bhurtel and O’Dowd Deliver Under Pressure

Nepal batted first in the opening Super Over, and Kushal Bhurtel unleashed an assault with two sixes and a four, setting a stiff target of 20. But Netherlands responded in kind. Michael Levitt smashed a six on the first ball, and Max O’Dowd held his nerve to strike a six and a four off the last two balls, dragging the match into a second Super Over.

Super Over 2: Airee’s Last-Ball Six Keeps Nepal Alive

Batting first this time, the Netherlands posted 17 runs despite a late fightback from Lalit Rajbanshi. Rohit Paudel began Nepal’s chase with a powerful six, followed by a boundary from Dipendra Singh Airee. With seven required off the final delivery, Airee launched a remarkable six over cow corner, forcing the game into uncharted territory — a third Super Over.

Super Over 3: Lion-Cachet Seals It, Levitt Finishes in Style

The third Super Over, in stark contrast to the fireworks before, was one-sided. Off-spinner Zach Lion-Cachet struck gold, removing both Paudel and debutant Rupesh Singh in four balls without conceding a run. With the target set at zero, Michael Levitt completed the job in emphatic fashion, smashing Sandeep Lamichhane for a six to seal the historic win.

Lion-Cachet’s clutch double strike earned him the Player of the Match award.

Key Performances That Defined the Match

Michael Levitt: Crucial cameos in both Super Overs and the match-winning six in the third.

Zach Lion-Cachet: Delivered under intense pressure with two wickets for zero runs in the final Super Over.

Daniel Doram: Finished with 3 for 14 in the regular innings and bowled the tense first Super Over.

Sandeep Lamichhane: Starred with 3 for 18 in the main innings but couldn’t deliver in the Super Over.

Kushal Bhurtel and Rohit Paudel: Aggressive, fearless batting that kept Nepal in the contest until the end.

Nandan Yadav: Showed ice-cold composure to hit a last-ball four and take the game into overtime.

What It Means for the Tri-Series

With this win, the Netherlands bounced back from their opening loss to Scotland. They will have a rest day before facing Scotland again. Nepal, meanwhile, have little time to recover as they return to action against the hosts. Scotland currently top the table, but if this clash is anything to go by, the series promises plenty more drama. Each team plays the other twice, and with net run rate likely to be a deciding factor, every run and wicket will count going forward.