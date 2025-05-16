In a monumental tribute to one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has officially installed the “Rohit Sharma Stand” at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. While the grand inauguration is scheduled for 4 PM IST on May 16, the signage was quietly put in place a day prior, giving fans a glimpse of what promises to be an emotional and historic occasion. The eastern wing of the Wankhede now proudly bears the name of Rohit Sharma, a symbol of Mumbai cricketing pride and Indian cricket’s modern-day maestro. With the IPL 2025 set to resume just a day later, the timing couldn’t be more symbolic — merging legacy with the present.

A Delayed Ceremony, But a Timeless Honour

Originally slated for May 13, the ceremony had to be postponed due to the temporary suspension of IPL 2025, stemming from national security concerns amid heightened India-Pakistan geopolitical tensions. Now, with calm returning, the MCA is all set to celebrate not just Rohit Sharma, but also the legacy of Maharashtra cricket.

Apart from Rohit’s stand, the MCA will also unveil:

Sharad Pawar Stand

Ajit Wadekar Stand

MCA Office Lounge, dedicated to late MCA President Amol Kale

The event is expected to be graced by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, MCA President Ajinkya Naik, and former MCA chief Sharad Pawar.

Rohit Sharma: The Pride of Mumbai, The Legend of Indian Cricket

At 38, Rohit Sharma has firmly established himself as a modern great. With a staggering 19,700 international runs across formats and 49 centuries, including a world-record 264 in ODIs, his career is a masterclass in consistency and flair.

In Test cricket, Rohit walked away on his own terms earlier this month, retiring with 4,301 runs and 12 centuries. His farewell from the longest format came ahead of the upcoming England tour, marking the end of a golden chapter.

But even as he steps away from red-ball cricket, Rohit remains central to India’s T20 ambitions and the heartbeat of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL.

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma Continues to Deliver

Despite his Test retirement, Rohit’s IPL 2025 campaign has been anything but quiet. With 300 runs in 11 innings, a strike rate of 152.28, and an average of 30, the Mumbai Indians stalwart is once again proving why he remains a fan favourite.

MI will resume their campaign on May 21 at the Wankhede Stadium against Delhi Capitals, and fans will now cheer their hero from a stand named after him — a fitting sight in the city that moulded his greatness.

Why the 'Rohit Sharma Stand' Matters

The naming of a stand isn’t just ceremonial — it’s symbolic. Wankhede, where legends like Sachin Tendulkar once walked off into the sunset, now bears the imprint of another icon. The Rohit Sharma Stand isn't just a tribute to the man, but to an era — defined by his fearless strokeplay, impeccable leadership, and unshakable poise.

For the young Mumbaikar in the stands dreaming of donning the blue, it now comes with a message: legacies are not inherited; they are built, one run, one match, and one moment at a time.

Rohit Sharma Felicitation Ceremony: A Must-Watch Moment

Set your reminders for 4 PM IST on May 16. The MCA ceremony will be more than a photo op — it will be a celebration of a cricketing life well lived, a recognition of Mumbai’s own who rose to rule world cricket.

As Wankhede prepares to echo once again with chants of “Ro-hit! Ro-hit!”, it’s not just the roar of the crowd — it’s the sound of legacy.