First Rahul Dravid, Now Jake Lush - Is Sanju Samson Next? Rajasthan Royals Face Major Shake-Up Ahead of IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum has parted ways with the franchise according to cricbuzz, following closely on the heels of head coach Rahul Dravid's recent departure ahead of IPL 2026. McCrum, who has been with the Royals for eight years, initially joined in a junior role and rose through the ranks serving as General Manager before becoming Chief Operating Officer in 2019 and CEO in 2021. Notably, McCrum had also taken on the CEO role for the Caribbean Premier League side Barbados Royals in 2018.

The Royals continue to experience significant organizational upheaval as the departures pile up. Sanju Samson, Rahul Dravid, and now CEO Jake Lush McCrum are all part of this ongoing shake-up. While Samson has not officially left the team, speculation about his potential exit has become one of the IPL’s hottest topics. Dravid’s departure was formally confirmed by the franchise, and the head of marketing also left after the recent season. Now, Jake Lush McCrum, commonly known as Jake in IPL circles, has also decided to part ways.

According to Cricbuzz McCrum has personally informed multiple IPL franchises of his departure and is expected to be relieved of his duties in October. His absence at the Royals’ auction table during the SA20 auction broadcast on September 9 hinted at his imminent exit, with Kumar Sangakkara leading the bidding for the team instead.

This series of exits signals a broader overhaul within the Royals organization after their dismal ninth-place finish in IPL 2025, where they won only four out of 14 games. Some narrow losses, including one in a Super Over, and key injuries like Samson missing five games due to finger and side strains contributed to the difficult season. Dravid himself was recovering from a foot injury during this period.

Owner Manoj Badale is reportedly taking control of the franchise’s leadership from London, signaling a shift towards centralized overseas management. While the team was once praised for nurturing young Indian talent—considered Dravid’s strength—his sudden departure and the operational changes raise critical questions about the Royals’ management structure and future direction. Coaching staff such as batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Shane Bond, spin coach Sairaj Bahutule, and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik are expected to continue.

With these high-profile exits and rumors swirling over Samson’s future, many IPL observers are closely watching how the Rajasthan Royals will rebuild and reposition themselves ahead of IPL 2026