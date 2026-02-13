'First Thing he said was...': Riyan Parag reacts on being appointed as RR captain; reveals first conversation with Yashasvi Jaiswal

In a move that has sparked significant conversation across the cricketing world, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have officially appointed Riyan Parag as their new captain for the 2026 IPL season. While many fans and analysts had speculated that the explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal would be the one to succeed Sanju Samson, the franchise has opted for the long-standing loyalty and leadership experience of Parag.

The Midnight Call and Jaiswal's Reaction

Riyan Parag revealed that the news came to him just before a crucial T20 World Cup warm-up match. "So right before my warm-up game that I played against the USA, the night before, I got a call from Manoj and Sanga that said, 'Congratulations, Riyan, you're the captain,'" Parag shared.

Despite the public assumption that Jaiswal might have been disappointed by the decision, Parag described a selfless and supportive reaction from his teammate. Riyan Parag said "The first thing Jaiswal said was Congrats my brother, let's win it this time". Parag emphasized the importance of this bond, noting, "The first thing Yashasvi Jaiswal said was, 'Congrats, my brother, let's win it this time.' That's all I want from Jaiswal and Dhruv."

Royals fam, it’s time to get behind your new Captain! pic.twitter.com/OjodsT0fu5 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 13, 2026

A Formal Succession

The appointment follows the blockbuster trade that saw Sanju Samson move to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Parag’s elevation felt like a natural progression, as he had already stepped in to lead the side during the 2025 season when Samson was limited by injury.

By taking the helm, Parag joins an esteemed list of former Royals captains including Shane Warne, Rahul Dravid, Shane Watson, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, and Sanju Samson. In an official statement, Parag expressed his deep connection to the team: “Rajasthan Royals has been my home in the IPL since day one. This franchise has backed me, developed me, and pushed me to grow every season. To now lead this team is incredibly special, and it’s a responsibility I fully embrace. I’m excited to work alongside our coaches and leadership group to play fearless, smart cricket and make our fans proud.”

A Plea for Patience and Support

As the team enters this fresh chapter with Kumar Sangakkara, Parag is asking the "Royals Family" for their faith. "My request is just to support us through this season. Watch how we compete. We're going to be at 100% come game day, but you've got to understand it's a new team. It's a transition, a new captain. We just want a little faith. We just want a little time. We just want a little love and support. And hopefully the transition that happened before is going to happen and repeat itself again. And we end up winning a trophy," he added.

Parag has spent all seven of his IPL seasons with the Royals since his 2019 debut. While his stop-gap captaincy record currently stands at two wins from eight matches, his individual form remains a massive asset. His breakout 2024 season saw him amass 573 runs at an average of 52.09, proving that he has the temperament to lead from the front.