/First time in 282 T20Is! India creates 'This' unwanted history under Shreyas Iyer vs England

Breaking a 20 Year Record

This devastating outcome at Nottingham marks the very first time across two decades that an Indian T20I squad has succumbed to a defeat exceeding 100 runs.

Before this fixture, India’s largest margin of defeat by runs in T20I cricket stood at 80 runs, which occurred when New Zealand beat India in Wellington on February 6, 2019.

The loss also underscores a sudden slump for India. Since capturing their record extending third ICC Men’s T20 World Cup crown in March 2026, the national side has fallen short in four of their last five outings and continues to search for its initial victory of the current tour.