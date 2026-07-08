/First time in 282 T20Is! India creates 'This' unwanted history under Shreyas Iyer vs England

India’s recent encounter against England in the third T20I of their five match series on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, culminated in a humiliating 125 run loss. During the fixture held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the visiting team collapsed to just 76 runs while attempting to chase down England’s formidable total of 201/7.
The primary architects of India's batting demise were host bowlers Jofra Archer, who claimed three scalps, and Josh Tongue, who dismantled the lineup with four wickets. This massive victory grants England a commanding 2-0 cushion in the series.
Breaking a 20 Year Record
This devastating outcome at Nottingham marks the very first time across two decades that an Indian T20I squad has succumbed to a defeat exceeding 100 runs.
Before this fixture, India’s largest margin of defeat by runs in T20I cricket stood at 80 runs, which occurred when New Zealand beat India in Wellington on February 6, 2019.
The loss also underscores a sudden slump for India. Since capturing their record extending third ICC Men’s T20 World Cup crown in March 2026, the national side has fallen short in four of their last five outings and continues to search for its initial victory of the current tour.
Statistical Breakdown: India’s Heaviest T20I Defeats by Run Margin
The heavy defeat at Trent Bridge completely rewrites the history books for India's worst losses. Below is the updated list of India's largest T20I defeats by run margins:
India's Biggest Defeats in T20Is (By Runs):
125 runs vs England, Nottingham (July 7, 2026) – Captain: Shreyas Iyer
80 runs vs New Zealand, Wellington (February 6, 2019) – Captain: Rohit Sharma
76 runs vs South Africa, Ahmedabad (February 22, 2026) – Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
51 runs vs South Africa, New Chandigarh (December 11, 2025) – Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
50 runs vs New Zealand, Visakhapatnam (January 28, 2026) – Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
49 runs vs Australia, Bridgetown (May 7, 2010) – Captain: MS Dhoni
49 runs vs South Africa, Indore (October 4, 2022) – Captain: Rohit Sharma
47 runs vs New Zealand, Nagpur (March 15, 2016) – Captain: MS Dhoni
40 runs vs New Zealand, Rajkot (November 4, 2017) – Captain: Virat Kohli
34 runs vs Ireland, Belfast (June 26, 2026) – Captain: Shreyas Iyer
31 runs vs Australia, Sydney (February 1, 2012) – Captain: MS Dhoni
Global and Opposition Context
On a global scale, the ultimate world record for the largest margin of defeat in T20I cricket belongs to Gambia, who suffered a massive 290 run loss at the hands of Zimbabwe in Nairobi (Ruaraka) on October 23, 2024.
For England, this 125 run masterclass represents their fifth time winning a T20I match by more than 100 runs. Their prior centurion margins include a 146 run victory over South Africa, a 137 run win against the West Indies, a 116 run triumph over Afghanistan, and a 100 run defeat of Australia.
Indian Batting Summary
The Indian scorecard reflected a bleak collective performance, where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed to finish as the top scorer by striking 13 runs off just 5 deliveries. Wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan similarly ground out 13 runs. Outside of those two contributions, Abhishek Sharma with 10 runs and Axar Patel with 10 runs were the lone remaining players to cross into double figures. This latest setback at Trent Bridge also marks the fourth loss for India under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.
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